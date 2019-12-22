10 Things You Didn’t Know About Santa’s Baking Blizzard

Several festivities characterize the final part of the year, the epitome being Christmas and the ushering of the New Year. At such times, the merry-making theme is evident in several places, from attire to decoration. In keeping up with the festive theme, the food channel has a game-changing show, Santa’s Baking Blizzard. It is a competitive cooking show that focuses on contestants baking cakes aiming for a grand prize. If you keep up with the show, then the following are ten things you might not know about it that may interest you.
1. The Host
One exciting thing about Santa’s Baking Blizzard is the host. Casey Webb is the host, and he has an impressive background when it comes to food. He describes himself as a food enthusiast, topping the title with his stints as a restaurant manager and owner. An impressive part of his resume is where he took charge as the host of the revived Man vs. Food. He still acts as the host of the show, using his experience to propel the festivity show to his fan base. His role in the show is fantastic, showcasing his moves from film to TV.
2. Experienced Panel Of Judges
Aside from the host, the panel of judges is very experienced when it comes to matters touching on food. As from the Food Network website, the board consists of Zac Young, Jocelyn Delk Adams, and Amanda Freitag. All of the judges have a decent background in cooking and food in general. As such, you know, their decisions are well-versed. Amanda is also a judge on another cooking show, Chopped. She is also the co-host of the American Dinner Revival. Jocelyn Delk, on the other hand, has a strong background in cake making and is the proprietor of Grandbaby Cakes.
3. How Tough The Competition Is
On paper, the reality show looks quite easy to pull through. However, a more in-depth look unearths the challenges the three teams go through to bring out the picture-perfect decorations. As evident from Foodsided aside from baking, there is the ice sculpting part and incorporation of pyrotechnics. The site is fantastic, but it takes a lot to achieve and ultimately makes the show amazing to follow.
4. The Teams
The show consists of three teams, each having their eye on the top price. The most prominent members of the group are the bakers who pull every move in their books to come up with the best-decorated cake. However, aside from the bake, we have other artists on standby to uplift the decorative aspect, the ice sculptors. Ice sculpting is another tedious engagement that sees the artists bring their A-game for unique cake decorations. A notable name is Peter Slavin, who is known for his standout works when it comes to working with ice blocks.
5. The Price At Stake
The mover of the show is the price at stake. The winning team has a $25,000 cash price awaiting them at the end of the season. The award is inviting and is the reason why the teams are pulling off every artistic and creative trick for a guaranteed Christmas and New Year festivity gift.
6. It Is Short-Lived
It seems that the show won’t be gracing our screens for long and will run for the duration of the December merrymaking season. It takes on a similar approach to other festivity-themed shows such as Halloween Wars. The first season premiered on 28th November, and it seems it will end after four episodes where the winning team with the best decorative cake and ice sculpture will take home the cash price.
7. Competitive Holiday Scene
Banking on the holiday season, the food network has put up several cooking-themed shows, to match the channel’s specifications. The scene is competitive, where each has to bring something unique and exciting to the table to boost their ratings. Broadway world gives you a hint of the other shows that complement or compete Santa’s Baking Blizzard.
8. Things Go Awry
If you are a fan of cooking shows, then you already know how a small hitch is all it takes to make everything fall apart. In the competitive atmosphere, that makes the set of Santa’s Baking Blizzard, things easily go awry. The teams have had instances where the stands fell, and cakes got destroyed among several other mishaps. It is heartbreaking to some viewers who have invested emotionally on the show to see their teams fall short. Despite the mishaps being pronounced, it elevates the air of competition, making the show more fun to keep up with.
9. Each Episode Has The Ultimate Goal
When you look at each episode of the reality TV show, you get the idea of the different goals the teams have to achieve to proceed. As the episodes go by, you get the feeling of the buildup. The tasks become more intense, and the decorations need to improve to meet the judges’ approval closer to the prize. The theme is also evident as the bakers and sculptors work their way to welcome Santa.
10. Chances Of A Rerun
Though not confirmed yet, the popularity of the show and its creative concept can lead to a rerun. The expectation is a similar festive period, and seeing the tag Santa, it may as well come in the December holidays. If you are a fan of the program, keep your fingers crossed, and hope for renewal come next year.
Final Thoughts
Santa’s Baking Blizzard is a fantastic show featuring a unique concept. The reality show brings together three teams to compete in making cake and decorations for the festivities. The competition is intense and brings about an artistic element that you can appreciate if you are into food and such.