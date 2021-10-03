Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sara Molina

Sara Molina is a name some might recognize. She is well-known for being a social media personality, the former girlfriend of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, and the mother of his child. She’s a young woman who has spoken out regularly about her relationship with the rapper, their child, and the work she’s had done on her own body. She’s not afraid to try something new, and she is not someone who has a problem showing off what she has. She’s certainly one who knows how to capture attention, but what do you really know about the Instagram influencer?

1. She Dated her Baby’s Father Before They Were Famous

Before he was a famous rapper with a big personality and the issues he has in his life, she claims he was just a normal guy going to school and doing things differently. She’s said he is not the same guy he was before, and that his rapper personality is a newfound situation.

2. She Accused her Ex of Abuse

Back in 2019, she accused her then-boyfriend of not only physically abusing her but also sexually abusing her while they were in Dubai. She said at the time that they were no longer together. She was doing her part to stay away from him and stay out of his life other than to discuss their child.

3. She Wouldn’t Let her Ex See Their Daughter

Their daughter is five, and Sara Molina did not allow her ex to see the little girl when he was released from prison in 2020. She said that she would require that he undergoes a mental evaluation before she would allow her daughter to see him or spend any time with him.

4. She’s Made it Clear Her Ex Doesn’t Support Their Daughter

In 2021, the rapper came out and said that he financially supports their daughter, and Molina has said this is not the case. He said that he gave Molina and her family $20,000 after he was released from prison. She said he did give her money when he was released, but that this money was the only money she’s ever received from him for their daughter throughout the five years she’s been alive.

5. She Was With the Rapper for Seven Years

When her ex allegedly beat her up in a hotel room in Dubai, it was after her 14-hour flight into the city. She came into his hotel room where he was sleeping, and he immediately demanded to go through her phone. He wasn’t happy to find that a man sent her some messages, so he began hitting her, driving a hair extension into her scalp, and causing her to bleed profusely. She claims that he beat her nonstop for two hours.

6. She Got a Butt Lift

In 2021, she headed straight to South America to have a Brazilian butt lift, and she is more than happy with the results if her Instagram photos are any indication. While it might not be for everyone, it’s hard to deny the fact that the world appreciates the honesty she brings forth when she talks about the work she’s had done. She owns it, and that is always appreciated.

7. She Allegedly Suffered Depression During the Pandemic

According to TMZ, her manager claims that she was depressed – or that she went through a bout of depression – when she was in the lockdown phase of the pandemic. He did not elaborate on the situation, nor did she address it in any capacity.

8. Her Surgery Resulted in Complications

During her butt lift surgery in Colombia, she experienced a few complications. Pain pumps had to be inserted under her skin to pump medication directly into the area of her body that was in so much pain she couldn’t even lie down. She was in excruciating pain for some time, but we are happy to say she’s doing much better now.

9. She is Young

Sara Molina is still young. She was born on January 17, 1996, which means she celebrated her 25th birthday at the beginning of 2021. She currently has more than a half-million followers on Instagram.

10. She’s a Teen Mom

She was only 19 when she gave birth to her daughter in October 2015. She and her then-boyfriend, Tekashi, lived together for some time prior to that. They began dating when he was only 16 and was not yet a rapper or a superstar. They were young kids who were just going to school and living their lives, and things didn’t go bad for their relationship until he began making music.

