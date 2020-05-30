2020 has been a big year for the social media platform, TikTok. Countless dance challenges and contests have started on TikTok and it’s become a popular way for people to post and share videos – especially for teenagers. However, there have been a few stars emerging who don’t fit the typical TikToker mold. Sarah Cooper certainly isn’t your stereotypical Tik Toker. She’s not a teenager, singer, or makeup guru. Still, she’s well on her way to becoming a major star on the platform. She currently has over 92,000 followers, and her numbers jus keep climbing. Sarah is best-known for her impressions of President Trump Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Cooper.
1. She’s An Author
Those who are just getting to know Sarah Cooper through TikTok may not know that she’s actually pretty well-known, and has been for years. She is a successful author who has written and released three books: 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, Draw What Success Looks Like, and, How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.
2. She Worked For Google
Sarah has a very impressive track record in regards to her career. Over the years, she has worked at several major companies. She was a user experience designer at Google where she was in charge of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. She also worked in user design at Yahoo.
3. She’s A Stand-Up Comedian
The fact that Sarah’s Tok Tok are hysterical isn’t just a stroke of luck. She knows a thing or two about making people laugh. Sarah is a successful stand-up comedian who has been working in the industry for years. She has performed all across the country and currently hosts a monthly stand-up show in New York City called You’re So Brave.
4. She Has Two Degrees
There’s definitely a lot more to Sarah than meets the eye. Not only is she incredibly funny and talented, she’s also very well-educated. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park. She also has a master’s degree in digital design from Georgia Tech.
5. She’s Jamaican
Sarah has lived most of her life in the United States, but she was actually born in Jamaica. She and her family immigrated to the United States when she was just 3-years-old. Although she always wanted to pursue her creative passions, her parents felt more comfortable with her following a more practical path.
6. She’s Married
Sarah isn’t just a comedian and an author, she’s also a whole wife. In March 2015, Sarah married the love of her life, Jeffrey de Blanc Palm. The couple wed in Puerto Rico in a ceremony with family and friends. What Jeffrey does for work is a bit unclear, but he does have several patents in his name that are connected to Google.
7. She’s Dealt With Discrimination In The Workplace
After spending more than a decade working in an office environment, Sarah dealt with several instances of discrimination. During her career, she was often encouraged to be more sensitive as not to hurt other people’s feelings, a comment she believes would never be said to a man. She’s also experienced unfair treatment because of her race. she told RNZ, “I remember being told in front of my entire team that the reason I had been picked to give the presentation was because they needed diversity – because I was a woman and because I was a black woman.That was incredibly infuriating and it still pisses me off to this day, because you want to be recognised for doing a good job and for working hard and for deserving it because of that and not for these other reasons. It’s seemingly small but things like that you just don’t forget.”
8. She’s A Blogger
Creating content is definitely one of Sarah’s strongest skills. Not only does she post on social media, but she also has a website called The Cooper Review which she launched in 2014. The website features blog posts on several topics in including politics, business, and technology.
9. She’s A Dog Mom
Sarah and her husband don’t have any biological children, but she’s still a mother nonetheless. She has an adorable dog named Stella that she got towards the end of 2019. Sarah loves hanging out with Stella as much as possible, and Sarah’s followers also love to see her. Stella doesn’t have her own Instagram account yet, but she definitely deserves one.
10. She Was A Cheerleader
Long before her days of making people laugh, Sarah was more interested in getting people hyped up during sporting events as a member of the cheerleading squad. Sarah was a proud member of her middle school’s cheerleading team, although it’s not one of her proudest moments.