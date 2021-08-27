Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Emig

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Emig

24 mins ago

Reality television really doesn’t hold anything back. There is nothing sacred any longer, and shows like “FBOY Island,” only prove that. The premise of the show is for people to fall in love – either with a nice guy or with a, well, not very nice guy. Sarah Emig is one woman who fell hard for a guy she knew was not one of the nice ones, and she shouldn’t have been surprised when she chose him over the nice guy in the end and he told her that he was not actually interested in a relationship with her. He simply wanted to win $100k. Thankfully, he didn’t get the money. The money went to her, so that is a small win. However, fans want to know what she’s like, what she’s up to, and where she is.

1. She Thinks the Show Was Edited Badly

She didn’t say this in those words. She merely told the fans who were curious what she saw in the guy she ended up choosing that he was a lot more open and honest and vulnerable with her throughout the season. However, the show was edited in a way that left that out and made her look ‘silly’ in her opinion.

2. She’s a Social Media Manager

She is a woman who lives and works in Chicago, Illinois. She works as a social media manager, though she can say that she’s added reality star to her resume at this point. She’s living it up, doing what she wants, and she’s seeing where the world will take her.

3. She’s a College Grad

She graduated college back in 2018. She graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Her degree is actually in psychology. However, she did minor in fashion and design and entrepreneurship. As it stands, she is a freelance social media manager, so she seems to have a good grasp on that last part of her education.

4. She Loves to Travel

She’s a young woman who loves to see the world. She enjoys having a good time, and she is happy to do that by traveling the world, but making it a point to see things to her advantage, and she is happy to take photos of herself doing it. She shares her photons online, and they are always fun.

5. She is Adventurous

We are assuming, anyway. We get this because she says on numerous social media bios “that sounds like a terrible idea…I’m in,” and nothing says adventurous like that, does it? We have a feeling she’s not someone who makes poor decisions in her own life on a regular basis, but she does sound like the kind of young woman who is not going to say no to a god time.

6. She Prefers Honesty

She would like to find a man to share her life with who is both honest and kind, and she is tired of players and the like. She’s not interested in the kind of men who are not in it to win it for good. She’d like a man who is honest, genuine, and who will be there for her every step of the way.

7. She Takes Care of Herself

Something that is very important to Emig is her own physical fitness. She is someone who is happy to spend her time in the gym. She’s also looking for a man who likes to take care of himself, too. She finds fitness and being healthy both sexy and important, and there is nothing wrong with that.

8. She Loves Her Friends

She’s a woman who loves her friends. She spends ample time with them, and they appear to have a good time together. She is someone with a tight-knit group, and we imagine they supported her when she went on her reality show journey.

9. She Loves the Water

When she has free time, you can find her on a boat on the water. Sarah Emig enjoys being outdoors, and she lives her best life by the water. She’s happy to do both as often as she can, so maybe she needs a guy who enjoys the same things.

10. She Loves Music

In fact, there are some websites online that state that she would love to be a DJ if she were not into the kind of work that she is into right now. She loves music, so that does make sense. She does like to sit back and listen to music that makes her soul feel good and that talks to her.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why Stinkor Was the Worst Character in the Original He-Man Cartoon
What If… The World Lost its Mightiest Heroes?: Recap
Never Have I Ever: The Hit Coming-of-age Series Is Coming Back for Season 3
Hulu’s How I Met Your Father; What We Know So Far
Which Baseball Movie is Better: Field of Dreams or The Natural?
Five Best Picture Academy Award Wins You Probably Forgot About
Tyler Perry Will Be Featured In Paramount’s ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’
Five Movies That are Eerily Similar to Rebel Without a Cause
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Emig
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ethan Finkelstein
Fans Think that Kourtney Kardashian is Not a Good Rider
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vanessa Estelle Williams
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
Project HP Is a Medieval Brawler That Should Be On Your Radar
Five Video Game Sequels We Want To See
PS2 Games That We’d Like To See Remastered
OXENFREE II: Lost Signals Announced For 2022