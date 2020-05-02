Irish actress, Sarah Greene, is the perfect example of a triple threat. From the big screen to the small screen to the stage, Sarah is known to let her talent shine no matter the platform. She’s even done some voice work for video games. Even more impressively, she’s managed to do all of this before the age of 40. But if you aren’t familiar with Sarah or her work, that’s about to change thanks to Hulu’s new original series, Normal People. Sarah has a recurring role on the show, and her portrayal of Lorraine is sure to turn you into a fan. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Greene.
1. Little Red Riding Hood Inspired Her To Act
Although many actors can say they’ve been interested in acting since childhood, most of them can pinpoint the exact moment they fell in love with the art. However, Sarah Greene can. She says she instantly knoew she wanted to become an actress after seeing a play of Little Red Riding Hood when she was a child.
2. She Had A Fan Girl Moment When She Met Sally Rooney
The TV show Normal People is based on a book of the same name written by Salley Rooney. When Sarah Greene finally got the chance to meet Rooney, she says she couldn’t help but fan girl out for a few minutes. Greene told the Irish Mirror, “I was so nervous, I just vomited compliments at her and ran away.”
3. She Was Nominated For A Tony Award
Sarah Greene may not be a household name (yet), but her career has definitely been full of accomplishments. In 2014, Sarah was nominated for a Tony Award in the play The Cripple of Inishmaan. Although she didn’t take home the award, being included in the list of nominees definitely got her some attention.
4. She Was Almost In Deadpool
Can you imagine Sarah Greene as Vanessa, the female lead in Deadpool? That was almost the reality. Greene auditioned for the role and even did a screen test with Reynolds. The role was eventually given to Morena Baccarin.
5. Harvey Weinstein Promised To Make Her A Star
Sarah Greene met Harvey Weinstein in 2014 at the Tony Awards. Weinstein told her that he believed she was going to win and that he could make her a star. The two eventually met up for dinner and Harvey gave her two scripts the following day. Greene says Weinstein never tried anything with her but added “I knew what he was like. I made sure I wasn’t ever in any hotel rooms with him. I was older than he thought I was. There’s no story to tell.”
6. She Studied Acting In Ireland
No matter what you’re good at, talent can only get you so far. At some point, preparation has to take over. Sarah has worked hard to hone her skills as an actress. She attended the CADA Performing Arts until she was 19-years-old. She then studied at Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin where she graduated in 2006.
7. She Considers Herself Socially Conscious
Being a professional actress is about more than just keeping people entertained. Once you become successful, there will be lots of people who look up to you and consider you a role model. Greene believes that public figures have a responsibility to be ” be socially conscious and aware.” She adds, “I’m always afraid to be political because people would kind of be like: “What would you know? you’re an actress”. But I do have a voice and I have the responsibility to use it in the best way possible. We use our voices for good, like climate change awareness and save the bees. Just be better people.”
8. She’s Not Worried About Not Finding Work
Being an actor can be stressful. No matter how successful you are, nothing is ever guaranteed and finding jobs isn’t always easy. Surprisingly though, Sarah isn’t worried about not being able to find work. She told the Irish Times, “I’m not really scared of getting work. I gave up worrying about that a long time ago because there’s no point. I’m very much about living in the moment and taking each day as it comes.”
9. She Would Love To Work With Daniel Radcliffe Again
Sarah Greene worked with Daniel Radcliffe in the play The Cripple of Inishmaan and she says she would love to work with him again. Greene described her experience working with Radcliffe as pleasant and said that he was a “great guy”.
10. She Suggests Young Actors To Go To College
Lots of people who want to pursue a career in acting may see college as a waste of time. However, Sarah Greene believes the exact opposite. In an interview with Bustle, Sarah said, “If you want to be an actor go to college.” Sarah says that her training at the Gaiety School has done wonders for her career.