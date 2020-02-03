10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Jeffery

Sarah Jeffery is mainly known for her role of Maggie in “Charmed”, but the actress had never considered acting until she turned 16. Her passion was always dancing and coming from a family that showed her the real meaning of sibling bonding, being Maggie came naturally to her; she has two sisters from the same parents, a half-sister and a half-brother too. Her father is in the entertainment world and once played her screen dad in an episode of “Wayward Pines.” Here is more about Sarah that you most likely did not know.
1. She is vegan
Sarah claims you cannot love something then hurt it; therefore, those who say they love animals but still eat them have double standards. She discloses she also was hypocritical about her love for animals since she claimed to adore them but ate them. However, after researching on how animals are treated in the meat industry, Sarah gave up eating animal products for their sake. She urges anyone willing to become vegetarian or vegan to also do their research before making their decisions.
2. She wanted to be a dentist or pediatrician
For a long time, the actress thought she would grow up tending to other people’s problems in the medical field either as a pediatric nurse or dentist. However, the dream faded when she realized her love for dancing which she then began studying with passion. Still, Sarah is satisfied that she got to play a nurse; therefore, in some way, her childhood ambition was fulfilled.
3. What made her taking acting seriously?
Sarah’s father was a voice actor who encouraged his children to be creative. Therefore Sarah attended a few auditions still hoping to become a nurse. When she was 16, she booked her first job on “Rogue” where she played Thandi Newton’s daughter, Elvie Travis. For once, she realized that she could get paid to be on stage, thus decided to change her career and work towards becoming an actress.
4. The character with whom she shares a lot of similarities
As published on TV Insider, Sarah feels she shares a lot of similar qualities with Maggie on “Charmed.” As she says Maggie is outgoing, friendly and charismatic but still has her insecurities and can be emotional. According to her, she is the more exaggerated version of Maggie. Nevertheless, with Maggie being a witch, Sarah found the role challenging but fun. She is adamant about her dislike for Audrey because the character is self-centered yet Sarah is kind and mindful of others.
5. She met a close friend on the set of “Wayward Pines.”
For some, acting has resulted in meeting their best friends. For instance, Donald Faison and Zach Braff were on “Scrubs” together, and till now Donald is proud that they have kept their bromance alive. Similarly, Sarah was fortunate to have been on “Wayward Pines” where she and Charlie Tahan met. She told Showbiz Junkies that she is grateful for any show which helps bring a new friend to her life.
6. She got to play her favorite character on “Scooby-Doo.”
It is usually a dream come true for many actors to grow up wanting to play a particular character and then getting the chance to do it. That dream was realized for Sarah when she booked the role of Daphne in “Daphne & Velma.” Sarah grew up watching “Scooby-Doo” and loved Daphne so much that she named her stuffed doll after the character. Therefore when she found she would play Daphne in the “Scooby-Doo” spinoff, the actress was excited.
7. How dancing helps her
Sarah began dancing at three years, thus feels it has always been in her blood thanks to her father being a performer as well. Her love for the craft saw her get into performing arts school. Since she had to practice from 3 pm to 10 pm for a long time, Sarah thinks dancing has enabled her to develop a sense of discipline and teamwork which have in turn facilitated her in playing different roles. In her own words, dancing makes one aware of the body resulting in putting on a good show, especially in the theater where you only get one chance to put your best foot forward.
8. Casting directors did not want to cast her for “Charmed” at first
The actress was determined to play Maggie; hence she went to audition despite still working on another show. That fact alone made the directors want her not to audition; they feared they would end up liking her for the part and then have to compete with the other shows as to who would have her first. However, they changed their mind and saw her potential, and by good luck, “Charmed” had her for the first position while “Shades of Blue” came in second. It was not a loss for Sarah because in the long run, “Shades of Blue” wrapped up after its 3rd season.
9. She was heartbroken by Cameron Boyce’s passing
On July 6, 2019, Cameron Boyce passed away, leaving behind family and friends mourning his death. One of the most affected people was Sarah, who even took to Instagram to express her heartache. She said that Cameron positively impacted her through his actions that were always full of love and humanity. She added that she will always be grateful to the actor for showing her how to live life to its fullest. She, therefore, told The Imagista that a foundation in Cameron’s honor had been established. The organization is still active; it supports clean water, peace and end of gun violence.
10. She was once rumored to be dating Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber has a long list of girls he has dated starting with Selena Gomez whom we can say dated him for the longest time although it was mostly on and off. Sarah Jeffery is speculated to be on the list when rumors surfaced that she and Justin had hooked up in 2016. It remains unclear if the rumor was true or not.