10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah McSweeney

Once someone close to you becomes a reality TV star, there’s a good chance you’ll eventually get caught up in the mix as well. That’s exactly what happened to Sarah McSweeney, whose sister, Leah, is a cast member on the Real Housewives of New York. Although Sarah isn’t a cast member on the show, she was recently introduced to the cast –and the fans– during a trip to Rhode Island. As you can imagine, like almost every other trip in reality TV history, this one took a sharp left. Sarah McSweeney may not have asked for reality TV fame, but she’s certainly getting it. Continue reading for 5 things you didn’t know about Sarah McSweeney.
1. She’s A Mom
There are a lot of words that could be used to describe Sarah McSweeney, but mother is probably the most important of them all. Sarah is the proud mom to an adorable little girl named Cecilia who she affectionally called CiCi. Cecilia’s father is actor, Russell Steinberg.
2. She Grew Up In Connecticut
Those who are familiar with Leah McSweeney may know that she was expelled from her high school in New York City which resulted in the family moving to Connecticut. While Leah went back to the city as soon as she could, Sarah who is six years younger, grew up primarily in Connecticut.
3. She Refers To Herself As A Private Investigator
Sarah seems like the type of person who is a Jack of all trades, and according to her Instagram bio, one of those trades is private investigation. Although her bio says that she’s a private investigator, none of the content on her page seems to go into further detail about this. However, that is definitely a very cool career choice.
4. She Loves Hanging Out By The Water
Enjoying nature is one of the best ways to relax and get away from all of the stress of daily life. Especially with COVID-19 still altering the way we live our daily lives, going outside is one of the few things we can still do normally. Luckily for Sarah, it’s one of the things she loves to do. She likes to spend time outdoors, especially by the pool or at the beach.
5. She Has An Impressive Social Media Following
Despite not being a reality TV star, Sarah has quite a large social media following. On Instagram, she has more than 25,000 followers. There’s a very good chance that her following will continue to grow as more and more people catch her episode of RHONY.
6. She’s Very Close To Her Sister
Even though they’re 6 years apart in age, Sarah and Leah have a very close relationship. In fact, when Leah decided to invite Sarah on Ramona’s trip, Leah believed that Sarah would fit in well with the rest of the girls. She said, “I think you would love my sister. She’s super cool. She’s so much like me and you’re going to love her. I promise you that”.
7. She’s A Mental Health Advocate
Mental health is something that lots of people aren’t comfortable talking about. As a result, lots of people dealing with mental health issues suffer in silence. However, Sarah isn’t afraid to discuss mental health openly and she encourages others to feel comfortable enough to do the same.
8. She’s A Chef
In her now deleted Twitter account, Sarah referred to herself as a chef. It’s unclear whether or not this is something she does professionally or something she does for fun, but she must really enjoy cooking. Ironically, though, her Instagram account doesn’t show any photos of meals or recipes.
9. She Loves To Travel
There are some people who are totally cool with staying close to home for their entire lives, and others who prefer to travel far and travel often. Sarah is in the second group. Although it doesn’t seem like she’s been on a lot of international trips, she loves traveling to different places throughout the United States, especially places with beautiful mountain views.
10. She Loves Being Naked
Sarah loves wearing clothes from her sister’s clothing line, but she also likes to rock her birthday suit. She definitely isn’t ashamed of her body and she loves to be nude. If you take a quick scroll through her Instagram, you’ll see that she has countless nude photos where she often poses tastefully in an outdoor setting.