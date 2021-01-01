10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Pidgeon

Every actor looks forward to the day when they finally get the opportunity that changes their career, and for Sarah Pidgeon, that moment came much sooner than she could have imagined. Just two years after making her TV debut, Sarah has found herself on the brink of stardom. She recently gained worldwide recognition for her role in the new Netflix series, The Wilds. Her portrayal of Leah Rilke has given her the chance to show off her acting skills and lots of people are impressed. There’s no word on whether or not The Wilds will be renewed for a second, but the odds are looking really good. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Pidegon.
1. She’s An Award Winner
Even though Sarah is still very early on in her career, she’s already gotten recognition for her undeniable talent. She won several awards for performances she did in college. Most notably, she won the Interlochen Center for the Arts Young Artist Award in 2014. If she keeps going at her current pace, there will likely be lots of other awards waiting for her in the future.
2. She Studied At Carnegie Mellon
Sarah has always been serious about her craft and she knew that a formal education in acting would make it easier for her to achieve her goals. She attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh where she graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree in acting in 2018. I think it’s already safe to say that her education is paying off nicely for her.
3. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Sarah may not be an intense survivalist like her character on The Wilds, but she does love spending time outdoors when she gets the chance. She enjoys being surrounded by the beauty of nature and she likes to do things like go hiking, exploring, fishing, and swimming.
4. She Likes To Draw
Creativity is a huge part of who Sarah is and her love for expressing herself doesn’t stop with acting. In her spare time, she also likes to draw and she’s been spending a lot of time practicing her skills. Occasionally, she shares pictures of her drawings on Instagram.
5. She Was In An Episode Of Gotham
Sarah certainly doesn’t have the longest resume in the industry. In fact, in addition to The Wilds, she only has two other TV credits at the moment. At the same time, however, the work she has done so far has been impressive. In 2019, she made a guest appearance in the popular TV series Gotham.
6. She Has A Large Social Media Following
There are some celebrities who have been in the entertainment industry for decades and have still struggled to build large followings on social media. Sarah, on the other hand, already has more than 44,000 followers on Instagram alone. That number is very impressive considering the fact that she’s only been acting professionally for two years. As her career continues to progress, there’s no doubt that her social media following will grow.
7. She Likes To Travel
Sarah is young and adventurous and she wants to see as much of the world as she can. Fortunately, she has been in a position that has allowed her to do lots of traveling and she’s gotten to visit some cool places. Some of the countries she’s been to include Ireland, the Cayman Islands, and New Zealand which is where The Wilds was filmed.
8. She Is Very Close To Her Family
There isn’t much information out there about Sarah’s personal life, but from her Instagram feed we can tell that she’s very close to her family. They have been with her every step of the way during her acting journey and she loves to spend as much time with them as she can.
9. She May Have A Boyfriend
As mentioned previously, there isn’t a lot of information about Sarah outside of acting. This is either because she’s a very private person or simply because she’s relatively new to the industry. Old photos on her Instagram suggest that she is dating an actor named Will Harrison. Unfortunately, however, the two haven’t posted any pictures of each other in a while so it’s unclear whether or not they’re still together.
10. She Gives Great Advice
Everybody needs at least one person in their life who they can turn to for sound advice. Apparently, Sarah is that person for some people. During a game of ‘Who’s Who’ with the rest of the cast of The Wilds, Sarah’s cast mates agreed that she’s really good at giving advice.