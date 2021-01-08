Sarah Trott has it all: she’s beautiful, smart, ambitious, and successful. But will that be enough to stand out among the other women competing for Matt James love on season 25 of The Bachelor? She certainly thinks so, and there are plenty of viewers who already agree. At the end of the first episode, Sarah was one of the lucky women who received a rose from Matt which earned her at least another week in the house and more time to get to know him. Even though she is just 24-years-old, Sarah is ready for her prince charming and she’s hoping that Matt James will be the man to sweep her off her feet. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Trott.
1. She’s A California Native
Sarah was born and raised in the Los Angeles are and she is truly a California girl through and through. She loves being able to enjoy the beautiful weather and beautiful beaches all year long. If she were to win Matt’s love, however, she would likely have to relocate to New York City, so hopefully she’s okay with life in the northeast.
2. She Likes To Travel
The world is such a beautiful place and there are so many things to see. Sarah hopes to see as many of them as possible. She enjoys traveling whenever she can whether it be within the United States or abroad. She has gotten to visit several amazing places such as Hawaii and Mexico.
3. She’s A Professional Model
Sarah’s modelesque looks have given her the opportunity to have a real shot at a career in modeling. She was signed with the Los Angeles based Otto Modeling Agency. We weren’t able to track down any information on whether or not she’s still with the agency or if she ever got to work with any major brands.
4. She’s A Fire Dancer
There’s definitely more than meets the eye when it comes to Sarah. On top of everything else, she is a trained fire dancer. Sadly, it doesn’t look like Sarah has any pictures or videos of her fire dancing on social media, but hopefully we’ll get the chance to see some clips during her time on The Bachelor.
5. She Looks Up To Oprah
Most people would agree that if you’re going to look up to someone, it should be someone who has already gotten to the places you dream of reaching one day. With that being said, who better to look up than Oprah Winfrey? According to Bachelor Nation, Oprah is Sarah’s “personal superhero”.
6. She’s Passionate About ALS Awareness
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is something that is near and dear to Sarah’s heart. Her father was diagnosed with the disease several years ago and Sarah quit her job at a local news station to care for him. She has since become passionate about spreading awareness and information regarding the illness.
7. She Likes To Stay Active
Keeping herself in good shape is one of Sarah’s top priorities ands he makes it a point to stay as active as she possibly can. Whether it be traditional workouts at the gym or doing outdoor routines, Sarah always finds a way to incorporate exercise into her regular routine.
8. She’s A Dog Mom
Sarah doesn’t have any children of her own, but she’s still a mother in a very special way. She has a golden retriever named Charlie who, in addition to making appearances on Sarah’s Instagram, has an Instagram account of his own. He doesn’t have many followers now, but that’ll likely change once more Bachelor fans discover Charlie’s account.
9. She Studied Journalism
A career in journalism is something that Sarah has always dreamed of. She attended the University of Missouri – Columbia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018. After graduation, she landed a job as a weekend morning anchor at a local TV station in Palm Desert.
10. She’s A Podcast Host
Although Sarah left her career in TV to help take care of her father, she didn’t kiss her journalism dreams goodbye. She has still found a way to stay in the field thanks to her podcast. She is the host of a podcast called From Here to Where which launched in January of 2020. According to Sarah’s website, “From Here to Where is a community of goal getters and dream chasers. We’re transitioning into our twenties, first jobs, scary bosses, talking all things from sex dating relationships & wellness to networking and finances — the ups, the downs, and everything in-between.” The podcast is available on all major streaming platforms.