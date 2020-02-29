10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sasha Compere

Television shows are a great way to wind up after a long day. Their storylines are captivating and have you hooked to the screen for hours as you go through one episode to the other until the completion of the season. The cast is critical when it comes to such programs, as they help portray different characters. One of the actresses who have had several features in television programming in the last few years is Sasha Compere. In less than a decade, she has over ten series in her portfolio, which shows how resilient she is. To let you know more about this actress, we bring you ten things you did not know about her.
1. Her Early Life
Sasha was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and she always opines how proud she is of her hometown. At the moment, her date of birth is still in the dark, though a rough estimate puts her in her early to mid-30s on the higher side. Her parents are of Haitian heritage, though not much information is available about them. It is not clear if she has siblings or not.
2. Educational Pursuits
According to IMDb, she moved out of Detroit and lived in a small town around the Detroit metropolitan. She also attended schools in this region. During her schooling days, she ventured into acting as a hobby which formed the foundation of her career in entertainment. As she proceeded to high school, she started learning more about acting and behind the scene aspects such as production. It is here where she began her venture into theater productions and it gave her a hint of what to expect if she got into the profession.
3. Modeling Career
Sasha has beautiful looks and owns her dark complexion proudly. Standing at 1.59 meters tall and having naturally flowing hair, one wonders why she has not thought of getting into the modeling industry. It is a suitable venture that opens doors to many other opportunities in the entertainment industry. It is not clear if she has or ever had plans of gracing the runway.
4. Filmography
Several years in the entertainment scene has seen her feature in several projects, mostly television shows. Some of the shows she has featured include the 2011 series, Unfaithful: Stories of Betrayal, College Humor Originals, and Gilmore Girls. In film, she mainly features in shorts, and among the projects she took part in past are Hat Trick, The Audition, Bionique: Prologue, and A Moment: True Story. You can check out her other films on Net Worth Post.
5. Her Behind the Scene Ventures in Acting
Besides acting, Sasha Compere is also accomplished in behind-the-scenes facet of entertainment. She is excellent in production duties and has been a director in some projects. She is also a writer, and her feat is evident in 2011’s The Audition, which she also co-directed. As a production assistant, some of her works include VH1 Storytellers, VH1: Super Bowl Jam, and the 2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The Dirty South. At the moment, however, she is more into acting than taking on backstage duties.
6. Residence
When she began her stint in acting, she relocated to New York, where she developed her skills and majored in theater arts. This was sometime in 2011. As her career grew, she moved to the entertainment headquarters in Los Angeles, California, a year later. She still resides in Los Angeles at the moment.
7. Her Net Worth
An artist’s net worth is an indication of their hard work in their respective ventures. The effort she brings into the various shows she takes part in pays, and she has a $200k worth. The amount seems to be appreciating each day, and with many shows still coming, her value won’t remain static. Aside from acting, commercials also contribute to her impressive asset base.
8. Relationships
Sasha Compere is very private when it comes to her personal life, and there is little information on her relationship status. It is still in the dark if she is in a relationship at all, the same as her sexual orientation. Likewise, it is unknown whether she has any kids. From a professional standpoint, it is an excellent move from the actress as she sets a boundary between her work and personal life, especially in the face of media scrutiny.
9. Social Media Presence
Social media is a great tool for entertainers as it helps them connect with their followers. The interaction helps them have an idea of fan sentiments concerning their respective performances. Sasha Compere is present in some social media platforms but mostly keeps a low profile. Her most active platform is Instagram, where she has over 1700 followers and 50 posts currently. Her posts focus on her acting and the places she visits. At times she uploads pictures where she features alongside friends and associates. On Twitter, she is hardly active, and she signed up for the account in 2019. She has only one follower on this platform.
10. Her Hobbies
When you take a sneak peek at her Instagram page, then you get the idea that Sasha is an adventurous person. When she is not in front of the camera reciting her lines, she loves traveling and photography. She also loves interacting with nature, as evident from the various snaps she has of plants and the scenic environment. She tries indoor rock climbing sometimes, and in case of a snowy environment, she won’t hesitate to pick up a snowboard and go extreme.
Conclusion
Sasha Compere is one of the actresses who have cut their teeth in television programming, with many shows having her as a cast member. She is very private, and much of her details are not in the light. Despite her reserved persona, above are 10 things about her you probably did not know about. Look up her filmography to appreciate her acting skills.