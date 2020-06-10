Savanah Hernandez may not work for a large network like CNN, but her work as a reporter has still impacted countless people. Hernandez is best-known for her work with InfoWars, a website that has a somewhat controversial track record. Often referred to as a ‘fake news’ outlet, InfoWars has been accused of falsely reporting information and attempting to spread harmful conspiracy theories. However, Hernandez takes her job very seriously and she’s never afraid to report on the tough topics. As protests continue to take place all across the United States and other parts of the world, Savanah will definitely be busy. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Savanah Hernandez.
1. She Has A YouTube Channel
If catching Savanah’s work with InfoWars isn’t enough for you, you can catch more of her on her YouTube channel. She started the channel back in 2016 and has gained nearly 5,000 subscribers since then. All together, her videos have been watched more than 138,000 times.
2. InfoWars Started A Campaign To Defend Her
On the InfoWars website, there is a section of the store dedicated to defending Savanah Hernandez. People can make donations to defend Savanah although it’s not entirely clear what she needs defending from. However, the funds probably go towards helping Savanah with travel expenses and other necessities required to do her job.
3. Someone Attacked Her At A Trump Protest
Savanah’s job isn’t easy, and sometimes she can even find herself in dangerous situations. In December of 2019, Hernandez was allegedly assaulted by a protester at a rally in support of impeaching Donald Trump. Hernandez tweeted about the incident and said, “I was attacked when a protester got upset because she couldn’t find facts on Google to back up her fake Trump-rape allegations.”
4. She’s A Writer
Most people are familiar with Savanah Hernandez from her video segments, but that isn’t the only kind of reporting she does. On top of the video coverage she provides, Savanah is also a writer whose work is often featured on the InfoWars website. Most of her writing is focused on further explaining stories she’s currently covering.
5. She’s Active On Twitter
Savanah doesn’t appear to have an Instagram account, but she does have an account on Twitter and she’s very active on the platform. Savanah regularly interacts with her fans on Twitter and constantly updates her followers with tweets on the latest events. At the moment, she has over 43,000 followers.
6. She’s Very Private
Due to her career, Savanah spends lots of time in the spotlight. However, even though she gets a lot of attention, she prefers for it to focus on her work and the stories she covers. Savanah appears to be a very private person who doesn’t like to share details about her personal life. With all of the negative opinions she receives on a regular basis, it makes sense that she wouldn’t want to reveal much about her life outside of work.
7. She Studied Journalism
Because of the reputation InfoWars has built over the years, some people may feel like Savanah’s brand of reporting is somewhat of a joke. However, Savanah Hernandez has been passionate about journalism long before she started working with InfoWars. She studied journalism at New Mexico State University where she also minored in marketing.
8. She Wrote For Her College News Website
Savanah is young, but she’s already has a good bit of experience in the journalism field. While in school, Savanah worked hard to hone her writing and reporting skills. She was a contributor to the school’s online news publication, Kokopelli. During her time working working Kokopelli, Savanah covered a variety of topics including immigrant rights.
9. She Studied Abroad In The UK
Studying abroad can be one of the best ways to make the most of the college experience. Whether for a semester or a year, getting the chance to study at another school/in another country can help expand a student’s world view. Savanah was lucky enough to spend the fall 2016 studying abroad at Roehampton University in the United Kingdom. While there, she was a part of the Roemapton debate team.
10. She Loves Lengua
Savanah Hernandez is proud of her Mexican roots and loves to enjoy traditional Mexican cuisine. Lengua is one of her favorite dishes and she often encourages friends to give it a try. However, she says that lots of people get turned off when they find that lingua is cow tongue.