Every singer who gets the chance to have a blind audition for The Voice hopes for the moment when at least one judge spins around in their chair. Savanna Woods got to experience a dream come true and then some when both Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas turned around during her performance of “Zombie” by The Cranberries. Savanna’s unique voice caught their attention almost instantly and she proved to have great range and vocal control. Savanna made the decision to join Kelly Clarkson’s team and lots of viewers at home were excited about her decision. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Savanna Woods.
1. She Comes From A Musical Family
Savanna isn’t the only person in the Woods family who has a knack for music. Her father and her sister are also talented musicians and they all love to jam out together whenever they get the chance. Coming from a family of creatives means that Savanna also has a solid support system made up of people who understand exactly what she’s trying to do.
2. She Has A Patreon Account
There are lots of ways for people to share their art on the internet, but unfortunately, most of those ways aren’t easy to monetize. Savanna has an account on Patreon where she offers access to exclusive content for a monthly subscription fee. At the moment, her Patreon costs $424 per month.
3. She Loves To Travel
Music isn’t the only thing that Savanna is passionate about. She also has a serious case of wanderlust. Savanna travels whenever she gets the chance and she’s already visited more than two dozen countries. Some of the places she’s been include England, Austria, Iceland, and Switzerland.
4. She Is Very Active On Social Media
When you’re trying to break into the music industry, it’s important to get your name out there as much as possible. Thanks to social media, that is now easier than ever. Savanna is active across multiple social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook and she frequently keeps her followers updated on what she has going on.
5. She Is Also A Songwriter
There are lots of singers out there who spend their entire careers singing songs writing by other people, but that isn’t what Savanna wants to do. She is also a talented songwriter and she’s excited to share that part of herself with the world. A couple of her original songs are available on her YouTube channel.
6. She Is Not Just A Solo Artist
Now that Savanna has performed on The Voice, the world has been introduced to her as a solo artist. In reality, however, she doesn’t always hit the stage alone. She is a member of two bands Woods Sisters and Waking Maya. Although she loves performing with others, she’s ready to shine on her own. We weren’t able to find any information on whether she has plans to release a full length project any time soon.
7. She Is A Full-Time Musician
Savanna may not be exactly where she wants to be in her career, but she’s still at a place that many musicians can only imagine. She’s already doing music full-time, but now she’s hoping that the exposure she gets from being on The Voice will help her take things to the next level.
8. She Is An Outdoors Kind Of Girl
As someone who was born and raised in Washington, Savanna developed a deep appreciation for the natural beauty the pacific northwest has to offer. When she isn’t playing music, you can usually find her exploring the great outdoors. She enjoys doing things like going hiking and relaxing by the water.
9. She Loves Interacting With Her Supporters
Savanna is on her way to building a solid fan base and she’s grateful to all of the people who have decided to join her on her journey. She looks forward to any chance she gets to engage with her fans and it’s very common to see her responding to questions and comments on social media.
10. The Voice Appears To Be Her First TV Talent Show
Some of the artists on The Voice are no stranger to competing on TV competition shows. Some of them have appears on shows like America’s Got Talent and American Idol while others have actually been on previous seasons of The Voice. Savanna is new to performing on TV, but she isn’t letting the cameras and bright lights intimidate her. She’s ready to give it her all and she’s hoping she makes it all the way to the end of the season.