10 Things You Didn’t Know About Savannah McKinley

Savannah McKinley is best known for her role as a cast member of “The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart” series. She is a talented artist who is navigating her way through the music industry. We found her to be one of the more intriguing reality stars on the show and we wanted to know more about her. After looking into her past and career history, we learned some interesting facts you may like to hear about. Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Savannah McKinley.
1. She had a slow start on “Listen To Your Heart”
McKinley was on the popular show with 23 other single musicians so there was a lot of competition. Each artist there was looking for love and hopeful of finding it there. Savannah didn’t gain immediate recognition during the first week of the show. She was on more of a slow burn. Even though she didn’t rise as one of the more prolific contestants, she did get some attention from the endeavor.
2. She is a well-rounded musician
Savannah McKinley has a lot going for her with regard to her musical career. She is just 25 years old and she is not only a singer but she is also a songwriter. She has the capacity to write her own original work, which gives her an edge in the industry. She has also been playing guitar since she was very young. She is self-taught. She has all the talent and skills to write and perform her own works and although it’s great to have a band for backup, she can write her own music, accompany herself on guitar, and deliver some great vocal work.
3. Savannah has accomplished a lot already
Savannah is an acoustic pop artist who is just 25 years old. She has already released her first single titled “Inside Out.” In addition to being a recording artist, musician, and songwriter, she has also been featured in several music videos. She has also worked as a content creator.
4. McKinley is also a model
Savannah McKinley has a lot of talent and skills at her disposal. In addition to being a musical artist, she has also done some professional modeling. She has modeled for a bridal brand and she wears dresses and accessories remarkably well. She has a wealth of talents and versatility.
5. She is also a brand manager
Savannah McKinley doesn’t have to make it in the music industry or in the reality television genre to be a success in life. She already has established a career for herself. Her day job is just as successful as her other ventures. She is a brand manager who has enjoyed a great deal of success. Her own website is Vocal.Media.
6. Savannah is the founding member of an online organization
Savannah manages her website at vocal.media. She is a founding member of the site. She has written several interesting articles and enjoys using her creative writing skills to author topics across several genres.
7. Her work has been published online
You can check out Savannah McKinley’s creative writing on her website. She has written several pieces including “Exes, Oh’s and Everything in-between,” “When You Know, You Know,” and more. McKinley puts her writing skills to several different kinds of great uses including songwriting as well as publishing useful articles to give others inspiration and advice on everyday things that pertain to being a human being and getting the most out of life.
8. She collaborates with others in her writing ventures
We looked into some of Savannah’s collaborations. She wrote an article titled “10 Tools To Get Excited About Getting Healthy.” She collaborated with @Daily Harvest for the piece. She also takes an interest in health and nutrition. She shares her insights with others who are interested in health and fitness. She is truly an inspiration to others and she is a great motivational writer. Savannah is one of the authors who makes contributions to the content on the Vocal.media website.
9. Savannah is also into traveling
Savannah McKinley has also created some interesting content on travel. She loves to travel and see new and interesting places. She has even written a piece that she calls “Beginner’s Travel Guide.” She shares some of her insights on making the most of travel opportunities. She created another piece that is titled “Why We Travel.” In the latter, she shares her perspective on why we feel the need to get away and see new places. She has some interesting insights into why people do the things that they do.
10. You can follow her on Instagram
If you’re a fan of Savannah McKinley, you can follow her on Instagram to keep up on what is currently trending in her career. She is a busy lady who is involved in several different ventures. We visited her Instagram page and learned a lot about her in just a few moments. She is doing a great job of keeping her followers updated on what’s going on with her career and her life. There are some great photos of her on the site and she has a few amazing categories you can check out. So far, there are 375 posts on the page and she has more than 31,000 followers. There are a lot of great links to more of her works on the site and you can even stream her debut single release “Inside out” from the page. You can learn more about her fascination with Yoga, how things are going for her in Nashville, and with her recording career, and more. She also set up links to some of her modeling shoots, some photos from the ABC network series, a link to more of her writing, and there’s even a question and answer link.