It’s been almost 25 years since Saycon Sengbloh made her on screen debut, and she has worked hard to gain access to bigger and better opportunities over the years. Saycon has been fortunate to be cast in a wide variety of successful projects, but most people will recognize her from her role as Jules in In the Dark. Although most of her work has been focused on the small screen, she’s getting ready to make her mark on the big screen as well. Saycon will be playing Aretha Franklin’s older sister, Erma Franklin, in the upcoming movie Respect which stars Jennifer Hudson. If you’re not familiar with Saycon just yet, she’s someone you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Saycon Sengbloh.
1. She Is An Atlanta Native
Saycon was born and raised in Atlanta and the city has played a very important role in her journey as an actor. She began to hone her acting skills while attending Tri-Cities School for the Visual and Performing Arts. Saycon eventually decided to move to New York City to pursue her acting career.
2. She Is A Broadway Star
Not only has Saycon’s on screen career been impressive, but her theater resume is even more noteworthy. She has had a very successful career on stage and this has included several appearances on Broadway. Saycon has been a part of several well-known theater productions including The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me, and Aida.
3. She Left College To Pursue Acting
Saycon began her college career at Agnes Scott College in Georgia. While there, her plan was to study both acting and Spanish. Saycon ultimately decided that being in school wasn’t the best way for her to get where she wanted to go. She decided to leave college early so that she could focus all of her attention on wanting to become an actress.
4. She Was In An Episode Of Dawson’s Creek
Anyone who grew up during the late 90s/early 2000s knows how much of a hit Dawson’s Creek was. Unlike lots of other TV teens, Dawson and his friends always appeared to be wise beyond their years. Saycon got a chance to be part of the series when she appeared on an episode in 1999.
5. She Has A Podcast
On the surface it’s easy to see Saycon as just an actress, in reality she’s much more than that. She loves creating content and she started a podcast called Saycon Talks. In addition to traditional podcasts, she also a YouTube channel where she shares video content.
6. She Is A Singer
Saycon is the true definition of a woman of many talents. She loves being creative and expressing herself, and the performing arts have given her multiple ways to do that. In addition to her love for acting, Saycon also loves to sing. She has released a single called “Be Here“.
7. She Has An Online Store
It’s clear that Saycon has the creative side down, but she’s also all about her business. If you’re one of Saycon’s fans and you want to show her some love and support, watching her work isn’t the only way you can do that. She also has an eCommerce store where she sells different clothing items and accessories. She also has an eye lash line called Lash by Saycon.
8. She Plans To Get Behind The Scenes One Day
Up until this point, Saycon’s entire focus has been on acting – but that doesn’t mean she won’t switch gears in the future. During an interview with New York Theatre Guide, she insinuated that she may want to try writing, directing, and producing in the future. Saycon’s fans would likely agree that it would be great to see her tell a story from the other side of the screen.
9. She Likes To Play Real People
Every actor has an ideal character they would love to play and Saycon is no exception. In her case, however, there’s a type of character she enjoys playing. She told New York Theatre Guide, “I love historical figures, real women who have lead positive or controversial lives. Celia Cruz, Zora Neale Hursten, or Michelle Obama would be fun.”
10. She Loves Tea
In the United States, most people’s days revolve around coffee. There are some people who feel like they can’t even get through the morning without at least one cup. Saycon, on the other hand, is a serious tea lover. She enjoys drinking all sorts of different teas. She even has an entire highlight section dedicated tea.