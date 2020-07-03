Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Saydenseay

Every well-known content creator had to start from somewhere. When Saydenseay first started posting videos on TikTok, he wasn’t sure what to expect. However, the outcome has certainly surpassed anything he could have imagined. In a relatively short period of time, he has gained 2.4 million followers on TikTok alone. While most users on the platform are known for dancing videos, Saydenseay is popular for his comedic skits and the different characters he portrays. With his creativity and impeccable comedic timing, Saydenseay’s future in social media — and anything else he chooses to do — is looking very bright. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Saydenseay.

1. He Started Creating Content To Make People Laugh

When Saydenseay started posting online, he didn’t really plan on getting famous. Instead, he was just looking to make people laugh. He told Planoly, “My goal was to make people laugh. The attention my content got – in the beginning – was unexpected. Now that I have gained over 1.5 million followers in six months, I have goals and plan for them, as content creators should. I don’t want to understate that part of my “success” feels rooted in luck. I try to make sure that every day I am showing just how appreciative I am of those who support me.”

2. His Cousin Encouraged Him To Join TikTok

Joining TikTok wasn’t initially part of Saydenseay’s plan. It was his cousin who initially encouraged him to join the platform so they could create videos together. He decided to listen to her and his first video got over a million views. That same cousin is now his manager.

3. He Was Accused Of Sexual Assault

Recently, an internet user named Ian Allen, took to social media to share an encounter he had with Saydenseay in the fall of 2019. Ian alleges that he and Saydenseay met on the gay dating app, Grindr, and the two agreed to meet in person. Although things started off smoothly, Ian says that Saydenseay raped him. Saydenseay has not addressed the allegations directly but did make posts alluding to the fact that he has made mistakes in the past and is sorry for them.

4. Most Of His Content Isn’t Scripted

Most social media celebrities spend lots of time planning out the type of content they want to post. While Saydenseay definitely puts thought into his videos, he prefers to take a more laid back approach. He says, “Most of my work is just natural and on the spot; it’s not scripted. The funniest videos that have gotten the best response are the ones I filmed completely out of the blue.”

5. He Has Used His Platform To Support Black Lives Matter

Over the last couple of months, celebrities and social media influencers have been using their platforms to spread awareness on matters of racial injustice. Saydenseay has proudly joined in on this by showing his support to the Black Lives Matter movement. He has shared several resources with his followers and been very vocal about his stance.

6. He Loves His Dog

All dog people know that social media is really just a place where we can share our puppy pics in peace. As a true dog lover, Saydenseay has created an Instagram highlight section specifically for his dog.  The two have a great relationship and love spending as much time together as they can.

7. He Started A Cameo Account

Having a large following on the internet is more than just a popularity contest. It can also be a way to make some serious money. One of the ways influencers have started to make money off of their platforms is by joining Cameo, a service that allows people to pay for personalized videos from their favorite celebrities. Although Saydenseay doesn’t seem to be active on Cameo at the moment, he had an account there at one point and made several videos.

8. He’s A Model

Creating content for social media is the only thing Saydenseay is good at. He is also a model who has appeared in a few music videos including Rockstar by Post Malone. He doesn’t seem to have any runway experience at the moment, but it looks like he’s open to landing more modeling opportunities in the future.

9. He’s A College Student

While most college students are busy eating ramen noodles and microwavable mac and cheese, Saydenseay is living a completely different lifestyle. In other ways, though, he’s a typical college student.  He is currently a student at the University of Iowa where he is studying to earn a bachelor’s degree in art.

10. He Edits His TikToks In iMovie

Editing is one of the most crucial parts of any video, and on social media it can truly set creators apart. Saydenseay has gotten a lot of attention for the way his videos are edited and says that the secret is to edit in iMovie. Editing in TikTok can be difficult and Saydenseay notes that iMovie has a lot more features.


