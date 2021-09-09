Scarlett Johansson Joining The DCEU? Absolutely

It looks like the phenomenal Scarlett Johansson may never return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. That makes me sad. Like, a lot. Yes, by now, we Marvel geeks all know that Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow, is dead. She finally managed to secure her own movie, which led fans to believe that she could actually return to the MCU one day. It’s not a crazy theory, because let’s face it, this is comic book world we’re talking about. Dead characters have a tendency to return from the grave in some crazy fashion. Given that Black Widow has become a massive fan-favorite over the years and the stardom power of Scarlett Johansson, it seemed plausible that Black Widow’s return could happen.
But, as unfortunate as it is, Scarlett Johansson is currently going through her legal dispute with Disney over the release of Black Widow. There’s a lot of ugliness behind this dispute, but I really hope Scarlett Johansson gets what she’s owed. As someone who put her creative perspective on the line to make Black Widow happen, I respect her immensely for the work she’s done for Marvel. It’s a very contentious legal battle that will continue to go on for a while, but we’ll see how it all unfolds.
Now here’s a question that’s still on everyone’s minds: how does this whole thing affect Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with Marvel? Or, better yet, will she ever return to reprise her role as Black Widow after this whole mess is over with? The fanboy and idealist in me says yes, but the skeptic in me says no. I mean, we should certainly look at this whole mess for what it is. With that in mind, it’s more than likely that Scarlett Johansson will want to cut ties with Disney. Can we blame her? Not really, but speaking as a Marvel fan, it makes me sad that we may never see her return as Black Widow.
I don’t want to dig too deep into this lawsuit, but I cannot help but wonder how it will change things going forward. Will it change the working relationships that Disney has with its directors? Well, apparently The Russo Brothers might not do another Marvel movie ever again because of this lawsuit. I really, really hope that’s not true. The two guys who have given us some of the best Marvel movies ever should step away? Not in the slightest. But at least Scarlett Johansson is reuniting with Chris Evans for an upcoming romantic action adventure movie for Apple called Ghosted. That’s probably the closest thing to another Captain America and Black Widow team-up we’ll ever get. Yeah, that’s a major bummer, but you know what? This whole crisis can actually lead to something good.
Remember back in 2018 when James Gunn was fired by Disney because of his old Tweets? We remember what happened afterwards. The ultimate rival to Marvel, who goes by the name of DC, picked up James Gunn and gave him the keys to directing one of the best comic book movies of the year. Seriously, it’s a crying shame it didn’t do so well at the box office, but there’s always a chance for a sequel. What I have in mind may actually involve Scarlett Johansson.
So let’s just cut to the chase, if Scarlett Johansson won’t go back to working with Marvel, there’s always an opportunity with DC. Just like what happened with James Gunn, DC can possibly offer something even better to Scarlett Johansson. Like what, you ask? Well, many comic fans already have an idea. Who’s a good DC character for Scarlett Johansson to play? If you’re thinking who I’m thinking, you’ll know this could lead to something that Margot Robbie has been pitching to Warner Bros. for a while now.
If Scarlett Johansson does join DC, how about she plays Poison Ivy alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn? Come on, that’s a buddy cop-style movie in the making we really need to see. Now yes, I believe Scarlett Johansson is capable of playing several DC characters, but Poison Ivy quickly came to mind when I thought about it. And for the record, I know I’m not alone. It’s very fitting, given the Scarlett Johansson’s natural ability to play the beguiling seductress. You can just listen to her talk and she has the perfect voice for it. Ever listen to her as Kaa the snake in the Jungle Book? That’s a good example. If that’s not good enough, check out her performances in Under the Skin or even The Spirit.
All she needs is a superb make-up artist and she’s good to go. And yes, she would be a thousand times better at it than Megan Fox. Were there any doubts about that? Of course not, because Scarlett Johansson is, well, Scarlett. She’s a superb talent who should take the opportunity to be involved in another major comic book universe. She wouldn’t be the first and typically, when one actor takes a role in a Marvel or DC movie, one is more significant than the other. Black Widow is a major character in the MCU, who is sadly no longer with us, but her role in the DCEU doesn’t have to be on that level.
All we need from a Scarlett Johansson version of Poison Ivy is some great chemistry with Margot Robbie’s Poison Ivy. Oh, and possibly a rather violent encounter with Batman. We need a proper portrayal of Poison Ivy ever since Uma Thurman’s so-called performance in Batman and Robin. The whole femme fatale seductress act is Poison Ivy’s trademark and it’s a performance Scarlett Johansson can perfect. And if we’re talking a Gotham City Sirens movies, maybe explore the romance between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn? That’s a good idea that can really flush out the characterization of Harley Quinn.
What are your thoughts, DC fans? Yay or nay to Scarlett Johansson joining the DC Cinematic Universe? If we’re never getting her Black Widow again, we need to see her in another comic book movie.