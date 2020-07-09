If you grew up during the 90s, you’ll probably have fond memories of Schuyler Fisk from her role as Kristy Thomas in the 1995 film, The Baby-Sitters Club. As the daughter of Academy Award winning actress, Sissy Spacek, it was clear that Schuyler definitely had a natural talent for acting. Living up to the legacy of a famous parent can be challenging, but Schuyler has always seemed to be more interested in creating a legacy of her own. Over the years, she’s continued to appear in movies and TV shows. Her most recent appearance was in the 2018 Lifetime movie, Every Other Holiday. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Schuyler Fisk.
1. She’s A Musician
If you’re familiar with Schuyler’s acting career, you may have wondered why it’s been a bit sporadic throughout the years. The reason for that is that she’s also had a music career. Once she started making music, that seems to be where all of her focus shifted. She released her debut EP in 2006 and her first full length album in 2009.
2. Her Name Is Pronounced Skyler
At first glance, Schuyler’s name probably looks like a mouthful. However, her name isn’t as difficult to pronouns as it looks. TAhe pronunciation of her name is actually Skyler. In an interview with Media Mikes, she said, “as far as as I’m concerned my name’s “unusual” spelling is the CORRECT way to spell Schuyler! It’s a Dutch name that means “Scholar” (or so I’ve been told), but it is also the name of a rock quarry near where I grew up. I think my parents liked the name because it’s strong. Actually, it is originally a boy’s name. They wanted to give their girls strong names and raise them to be strong women.”
3. She Doesn’t Always Watch The Shows/Movies She’s In
As someone whose never been in a movie or show, I would probably be so excited to see myself on screen. But apparently, real actors don’t always feel this way. Schuyler doesn’t make a habit out of watching the projects she’s worked on and has never even seen some of them.
4. She Always Dreamed Of Being An Actress
Because of who her mother is, many may assume that Schuyler was kind of forced into acting. But it was actually something she came into on her own. At an early age, she realized that acting was something she wanted to do. When she was a kid she was heavily involved in musical theater and appeared in many school plays.
5. Her Mother Taught Her To Play The Guitar
Acting isn’t the only thing Schuyler inherited from her mother. She also got her love for music from her as well. Sissy Spacek also had a music career during the early 80s, and she is well-known for the single “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. It was Sissy who taught Schuyler how to play the guitar.
6. She’s Married
Schuyler’s career has been a major part of her life, but it isn’t the only thing she’s been focused on. She’s been happily married to Chapman Bullock since 2012. According to his website, Chapman ” is an Art Director that specializes in Design + Animation”. Over the years, he’s worked with some major brands including Nike, ESPN, and Sony.
7. She’s Worked With The SPCA
Schuyler is an animal lover. Not only is she a pet parent herself, but she is also passionate about making sure other animals are taken care of. She has worked with her local SPCA branch to help raise awareness for the organization and what it stands for. The SPCA is a non-profit animal shelter that also offers other services.
8. She Grew Up In Virginia
Schuyler was born in Los Angeles. However, her parents chose to raise her in Virginia which provided her with a much more low key atmosphere. Her Virginia roots have played a big part in her music throughout the years. When she was a teenager, she decided to move back to L.A. on her own to start working towards her career goals.
9. She Studied Visual Arts
Ironically, what Schuyler chose to study in school didn’t have anything to do with her love for acting or music. She attended the University of Virginia where she studied visual arts and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2006. While in school, she also took several writing classes that have helped her with her music.
10. She Has Endometriosis
Schuyler isn’t the type of person to share all of her business with the public, but she has recently opened up about her struggles with endometriosis. In 2019, she shared a post on Instagram that shared some of the experiences she’s had with the illness. Although there is no cure for the disease, surgery and some changes to her diet have helped make things more bearable for her.