Scott Baio: This Isn’t The Way to Make Your Acting Comeback

It’s so great when everything is so crystal clear that there’s no question as to why something’s happening and transparency is used so that people can tell just why something is happening. That’s not the case with the movie Courting Mom & Dad that would have starred Scott Baio and Kristy Swanson, both names that people know but who aren’t exactly big ticket stars that can pack people into seats or get them to order a movie in overwhelming numbers. Upsetting the SAG-AFTRA probably isn’t going to increase their earning power any time soon since that’s about the only reason we’ve been given thus far for the movie to be shut down at the moment, as any further details are being kept from the general public at this time. That doesn’t instill a lot of faith in people to be realistic but it also makes people wonder just what was going down on the movie set that caused it to be canceled, or postponed, or whatever it is. At this point there’s so little known about the issue that it’s almost fair to assume that they decided to try and skirt the rules that are being put in place to keep everyone safe and SAG-AFTRA came down hard on them without any other reason than because they could.
At the moment it’s hard to think that Scott Baio has much of a chance of coming back since he’s been low to no-key for quite some time, while Kristy Swanson has been seen to show up every once in a while before fading back to mediocrity again. But starting off a comeback by being canceled isn’t really the best way to as it sends the kind of message that indicates that Baio might be a bit of trouble when it comes to following the rules. Since the coronavirus is still around and the movie studios are trying to get back to work after having been shutdown for a while, it’s easy to think that some folks are going to try to cut corners and possibly skirt the rules as much as they can without actually breaking them, but those that take things too far are probably going to end up causing or at least getting in a spot of trouble for thinking that they can disregard safety procedures, especially when it comes to anything involving children. For quite a few years the movie industry has had to tiptoe when it comes to how they deal with kids, as their safety and well-being has been seen as one of the most important matters to think about. In the old days such stringent ideals weren’t always used when it came to kids, as stars such as Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland could have attested to. Nowadays though the rules that have been set into place concerning kids are so strict that trying to ignore them even in spirit is enough to get in trouble, which is something that Baio likely should have known.
Whether or not he can even make a comeback at this point is kind of hard to say since there are a couple of generations that might really recognize him, but apart from that he hasn’t been a big part of the Hollywood scene in a big way for quite some time. From Happy Days, Joanie Loves Chachi, and Charles in Charge he gained a lot of fans and notoriety, but seeing as how those shows have been long gone for a while now it’s hard to say if there are a lot of people that really follow him or if they might care if he tried to make another run at being famous. As far as Kristy Swanson goes, her fame kind of came and went with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and that was taken over by Sarah Michelle Gellar pretty quickly when the show first aired. Her small part in Dude, Where’s My Car? and her part in The Chase with Charlie Sheen were other claims to fame that might have helped her out had they really gone anywhere, but obviously not that much came of them since she hasn’t been a huge name for quite a while now. Together the two stars still amount to B status at the most, but the fact that the movie they were about to star in has been halted isn’t a good sign when it comes to thinking that they’ll be able to make their way back up the ladder.
Maybe things will turn around, maybe not, but at this point it’s enough to just sit and wonder how things are going to go when it comes to studios opening and if there are bound to be similar stories coming down the pipeline. At the moment though, this story is one of the first.