Scott Pilgrim And How He Conquered Our World

Scott Pilgrim vs The World is a graphic novel series by author Bryan O’Malley. It stars Scott Pilgrim and centers around his romantic pursuit of Romana Flowers. A pursuit that is engraved in our hearts and captivated audiences across the world in multiple mediums. Bryan O’Malley was able to weave a storyline that was interesting, hilarious, and captivating. Scott Pilgrim is a hopeless romantic dating a seventeen-year-old after a tough breakup with the girl who he thought was the love of his life. But dating a seventeen-year-old isn’t a coping mechanism. At least that’s what Scott Pilgrim says. The story of Scott Pilgrim is a journey through heartbreak, self-love, and music. Audiences see as Scott breaks hearts, gets heartbroken, and realizes what is truly important.
His journey leads him to Ramona Flowers. The new girl in town with attitude and a mysterious past. Scott Pilgrim falls in love instantly and begins his pursuit of her. Unfortunately for him, this involves a league of evil exes hell-bent on fighting anyone who dares reach for Ramona’s heart. From Onipress they describe the graphic novel as an adventure that will have you, “Laugh as slacker Scott Pilgrim tries and sometimes fails to get his life together and win the heart of the literal girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers. Cry when things look bleak for our heroes! Make a confused face at the countless Canadian references! (Unless you live in Canada already.)”
The Movie
Scott Pilgrim Vs The World showed audiences and comics fans around the world that Marvel and DC don’t have to be the only film adaptations that are fun to watch. It is a romantic action comedy that takes the fun and quirkiness of comics and mixes them into one incredible film. It quickly became a pop culture hit. Michael Cera starred as the lead character Scott Pilgrim. He nailed his role. He presented the perfect amount of awkward blended in with funny and charismatic. Cera was truly what many fans believed to be what Scott Pilgrim would be in real life. All the actors did a fantastic job. Kieran Culkin as Wallace and his deadpan delivery of jokes and harsh truths had audiences gasping for air from laughter.
Chris Evans is a cool skateboarder ex-boyfriend whose downward spiral begins when he wants to prove that he can make sick moves. Anna Kendrick as Scott’s sister, Stacey Pilgrim, and her inability to sit still or quiet for more than ten seconds. Not to mention the incredible performance by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. The actors were phenomenal but you can’t leave out the incredible work by director Edgar Wright. Edgar Wright is the talented mind behind hit films Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead to name a few. His style of cuts helps so that his shots feel more immersive and don’t lose their natural flow. Audiences will notice this in multiple scenes where a character is doing a movement and the scene transitions mid-movement. The movement follows through so that the character helps give this sense of fluidity.
A Movie, Arcade Game, and Comic Book Smoothie
The Scott Pilgrim Vs The World movie also does a fantastic job of incorporating arcade game and comic elements into the film. It’s as if Edgar Wright and his crew took elements from movies, arcade games, and comic books and put them in a blender to create his perfect comic book movie. The special effects team did a fantastic job the way punch noises and different comic panels are incorporated into the scenes. They also incorporate various arcade game sounds into the movie. In the scene where Scott Pilgrim is fighting Evil Ex Number 3 Todd, we see the actual guitar riffs come from Scott’s guitar. The cuts in the scene along with the inclusion of comic book panels and motion lines.
During Scott’s fight with Evil Ex Number 2, Lucas Lee we see Lucas Lee gain style points for his sick grind. Whenever any of the Evil Exes are defeated they burst into a pile of coins. The movie is a pop culture phenomenon. The arcade game elements don’t stop there. We also see Scott Pilgrim get some stat boosts and even a 1-up mushroom. Scott Pilgrim just oozes pop culture. The various arcade game elements can be traced back to old-school role-playing games and even Super Mario Bros. It is also a reason why Scott Pilgrim is very popular in the video game community. So popular that it even produced its own video game.
It’s Hilarious
Scott Pilgrim is hilarious. The way that Bryon O’Malley can bring this humorous tale to life is impressive. Scott’s deadpan reactions to situations and Wallace’s sarcastic comments. When Scott first receives an email regarding his involvement with the Evil Ex League he skims through it because he’s anxious for Ramona to show up with his Amazon password. It shows that Scott is sort of an airhead when it comes to important things which end up getting him in trouble.
Sex Bob-omb and the Music
One of the most important aspects of Scott Pilgrim vs The World was the music. The movie itself begins with its a simple guitar riff that Scott Pilgrim is playing. Thus setting the stage for what will be a common theme during the remainder of the film. It’s also very prominent in the story itself. Scott Pilgrim is in a band and they enter a contest called The Battle of the Bands. So during the story they are constantly at battles and getting intertwined with people from the shows or Battle of the Bands. The main villain turns out to be Gideon, who is in charge of the competition. A lot of the battles with evil exes also revolve around musical numbers. When the first evil Ex, Matthew Patel, shows up he fights while dancing. Scott begins the battle with the third evil ex by proclaiming war with a guitar riff. The fifth and six evil exes are fought at the battle of the bands and its a musical extravaganza. It’s an incredible part of the story and it blends in so well.
7 Exes
The concept that to date the girl of your dreams you have to fight seven of her evil exes is pretty intense. But one that works. Scott Pilgrim must fight an evil league of exes put together by Gideon Graves to have a chance at winning the heart of his dream girl, Ramona Flowers. The seven evil exes consist of:
- Matthew Patel: Ramona’s first evil ex. They only dated for a week and a half in seventh grade. He has mystical powers. They only kissed once. Matthew Patel is the first to engage with Scott Pilgrim. Sending him an email about the trials that would be up ahead. Unfortunately Scott never reads it which angers Matthew Patel even more when he does make his appearance at The Battle of the Bands preliminary rounds.
- Lucas Lee: The second evil ex. Lucas Lee and Ramona dated in high school. According to Ramona he would constantly follow him around and beg to take her out. She finally agreed but all they really did was smoke while sitting on the curb. She eventually cheated on him with some jack. Lucas Lee is a skater and famous actor. When battling, Scott Pilgrim mentions that he doubts Lucas Lee can do a “grindy thingy” on a incredibly stair case. Lucas Lee falls for the trick and tries it. He gains so much speed that when he lands he is unable to stop and explodes onto the concrete.
- Todd Ingram: Todd is the third evil ex. He is the only one of the evil exes that has a tie to Scott Pilgrim besides Ramona Flowers. He’s dating his ex, Envy. Todd is vegan and is able to use the telekinetic powers because of it. They dated until college sent them seperate ways. When Scott finally sees him he sees that he’s dating his ex Envy. Envy left him for another guy. So this fight is a little more personal for Scott.
- Roxie Richter: Roxie is Ramona’s fourth evil ex and the only female one. Ramona says that she was Bicurious and college which leads Roxie to say that she is a little Bifurious. Her encounter with Scott is pretty quick. She is agile and seems to blend into the shadows and tries to ambush Scott. He blocks it and she says that she’ll be waiting. They later encounter each other at a party where Scott is too exhausted to really fight. Ramona takes over and uses Scott’s body to defeat Roxie.
- Kyle and Ken Katayangi: Ramona’s fifth and sixth evil exes are two dj twins. She dated both of them at the same time without either of them realizing it. Since they realized they were getting cheated on they have done everything together to ensure that something like that never happens again. Scott Pilgrim battles them with the help of his band at a Battle of the Bands event.
- Gideon Graves: The final evil ex and the mastermind behind it all, Gideon Graves. He formed the evil league after a drunken rage lead him to Craigslist. He battles with Scott Pilgrim at the opening of his new venue, The Clash.
Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game
Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game was a side-scrolling brawler developed by Ubisoft Montreal. The game was released first on the PS3 and Xbox 360 but was unfortunately pulled from the marketplace and one point. It was a cult classic. It was a game that didn’t sell an incredible amount but was critically acclaimed and highly regarded. So fans that had the game downloaded hailed it as a holy grail since they would be unable to download it again. As time progressed and newer systems came out, fans wanted a return of the game to the marketplace. Ubisoft noticed this and saw that there was still a lot of interest and love from the fans for this series. So they decided to go back and rerelease Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game with a new complete edition. It included all the DLC from the original along with the original story for fans to play. Scott Pilgrim Vs The World is an incredible story that has captivated many through many different mediums. Scott Pilgrim came in as an introverted guitar player trying to conquer the heart his dream girl and left with the heart of the world.