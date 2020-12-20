10 Things You Didn’t Know about Scott Stapp

Anyone who is a rock fanatic knows the name Scott Stapp, but most people might know the man by his band name. He’s the man who lends his voice to the band Creed. He’s the man who brings the lyrics to life, who makes us all sing along, and who is famous for being part of the rock band. However, he’s also famous for a few other things, and it turns out he is about to become a lot more famous. It seems he’s been tapped to play the iconic role of Frank Sinatra in a new biopic called “Reagan,” and we have a feeling people will be waiting impatiently for this one to come out. Now that you all know how Scott Stapp is, let’s get to know him a little better by learning more about his complicated roller-coaster of a life.
1. He’s in His 40s
Scott Stapp was born on August 8, 1973. He was raised by his mother, and he later took his own stepfather’s last name. We aren’t sure where his biological father is, but we are happy that he was comfortable and close enough with his stepdad to take his name. His stepfather was a local dentist in Orlando.
2. He’s From Florida
Growing up in Central Florida is a pretty cool experience. We have beautiful weather all year, we are a second from the best theme parks in the world – and we get our own seasonal passes – and we have so much to choose from. Scott Stapp grew up in Orlando, and he attended the Lake Highland Prep School alongside fell Creed band member Mark Tremonti. They met here.
3. He’s College Educated
As Florida Gators, it’s hard for us to be okay with the fact that he went to Florida State, but he did. It’s all right, though, because we can support another Florida school even if we are rivals. He attended FSU also with Tremonti, and it was there that they decided it was time to form the band and make it official.
4. He Believes
It’s easy for people to assume rock stars don’t have a great faith in God, but Stapp is not one of those men. He believes in God, and he’s been known to talk about his beliefs and his writing as a whole. He is quoted as saying that he feels ‘the Holy Spirit’ in his writing and learning of his own songs. That’s a lovely thing.
5. His First Marriage Ended Badly
Back in 1997, he got married. His wife was Hillaree Burns. Together, they have one son whose name is Jagger. They were married less than a year and-a-half, and it’s been reported that Stapp has full custody of his own son, which he was awarded following the divorce in 1998.
6. He’s Currently Married
It took Stapp a while to decided he was ready to settle down, but that might simply be because he never met the right woman until Miss New York USA 2004 was introduced. Her name is Jaclyn Nesheiwat, and they’ve been married since 2006. His wife filed for divorce in 2014, but they were able to reconcile. They have three kids together. Their son and daughter were born before she filed for divorce in 2014, and their second son (his third son) was born in 2017.
7. He Contemplated Suicide in 2003
He got so far as to load a gun and hold it to his own head. He felt so much pressure from everything in his life, including feeling that everyone involved in his band wanted him to kill himself so that he’d be a very Kurt Cobain style rock star who would increase sales and make the band more famous. He decided not to pull the trigger when he looked at photos of his son.
8. He Was Arrested the Day After his Wedding
It might not be considered the best start to your married life to be arrested the day after you get married, but that’s what happened the day after his second wedding. He was arrested for intoxication (thought it was simply suspected at the time).
9. He’s Got a Sex Tape
Rock stars, it seems, do live those crazy lives. It turns out that he had to file a lawsuit to stop a sex tape that involves himself, famous rocker Kid Rock, and four women from being released. It was a dark time for him to have something like that potentially released.
10. T.I. Saved His Life
It turns out that he’s not only contemplated suicide once, but he actually tried it another time. He thought about taking his own life in 2003, but he physically attempted to do it in 2006. He says he jumped off a balcony and fell 40 feet. He fractured his skull and sustained several broken bones and other injuries. The rapper T.I. is the one who found him after nearly two hours on the ground and saved his life. He later came out – back in 2015 – and said he suffers from bipolar disorder. Knowing that he was suffering from a mental health condition felt like such a relief to him after several arrests, domestic violence charges, drug addiction, and suicide attempts. Knowing there was a reason for these feelings and actions was something he welcomed because it meant he was finally on the right path to working through his issues and getting the help he needed.