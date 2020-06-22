The ability for things to viral on the Internet has permanently changed the way people create content. Having lots of engagement no longer relies solely on the number of followers you have. With the right piece of content, someone could easily find their work being shared among millions of people. That’s exactly how Scotty Sire became an Internet celebrity. The content creator turned singer got his start on the now defunct social media platform, Vine. He eventually transitioned to YouTube and has amassed a following of more than 2 million people. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Scotty Sire.
1. He Loves Having Creative Freedom
No matter what platform, Scotty Sire loves to create. He is passionate about putting out projects that his fans enjoy. As an artist, he loves having the creative freedom to truly express himself and work on the types of things he wants to work on.
2. Music Is His True Passion
Many people are more familiar with Scotty Sire from his YouTube presence, but he’s hoping that will change. Since getting into the music world, he’s discovered that being an artist is what he’s truly passionate about. He says, “I love YouTube and I love creating content, and that’s what I think the people that follow me really like to see. But, I have more fun with music, and I’m more passionate about making a song than I am to make a new YouTube video.”
3. His Favorite Tattoo Is On His Stomach
Scotty has gotten several tattoos over the years. His first tattoo, which he got when he was an 18-year-old high school student, is a big bear on his side. The bear has ” has a four-leaf clover, a CD eyepatch, a fish with legs, an anchor and a chain that says ˜The Kids Want Techno”. However, his favorite tattoo is the smiley face on his stomach that resembles a cheshire cat.
4. He Doesn’t Plan To Ever Stop Making Videos
Even though Scotty’s music career has become his true passion, he understands that his fans love his YouTube videos. He says that he feels lucky to be able to make music and YouTube content and says that he doesn’t have any intentions on stopping with YouTube.
5. He Believes Social Has Leveled The Playing Field For Musicians
20 years ago, the only way for a musician to become commercially successful was to sign to a major label. Although working with a labor has its perks, it often comes with lots of strings attached. However, things have certainly changed thanks to the rise of social media and music streaming. Scotty believes these changes have leveled the playing field and created more space for independent artists.
6. “Funkin Fun” Is His Favorite Song To Perform
One of the most rewarding things about being a musician is getting the chance to perform your work live. When Scotty Sire does live shows, he says his favorite song to perform is “Funkin Fun”. He loves performing this song because it’s “vocally challenging and fast-paced. It requires a lot of energy and lung capacity, but thatâ€™s what makes it fun.”
7. He Loves Going To The Gym
Scotty’s busy schedule doesn’t leave him with lots of time for himself. However, he understands the importance of taking a break and doing things that he enjoys. One of this favorite ways to decompress is to hit the gym and work out.
8. He’s Dealt With Anxiety And Depression
Scotty has struggled with anxiety and depression throughout his life. Although these can be difficult things to talk about, he often opens up about his experiences through his music. As an artist, he feels it’s important to be open and honest in his work.
9. He’s A Tame Impala Fan
Like most other musicians, Scotty Sire is also a fan of music. He loves listening to music when he gets the chance and one of his favorite artists is Tame Impala. Since releasing his first project in 2012, Tame Impala has become well-known for his unique sound.
10. He Loves Making People Happy
One of the reasons Scotty Sire loves creating songs and videos is because he loves making people happy. He hopes that his content will put a smile on people’s faces. With everything that’s constantly going on the world, I think we can all agree that positivity is something we could all use.