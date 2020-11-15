Sean Connery’s Widow Reveals What his Final Wish Was

Right now the inability to travel as people want to do is becoming a hassle, but thanks to the pandemic it’s one that we have to continue to deal with until the virus is dealt with in whatever way will be useful. In terms of Sean Connery’s final wish though it’s been stated that his desire to have his ashes scattered in his homeland of Scotland is being put on hold at the moment since travel is in such a state of flux at the moment. Many people are still getting over the shock of Connery’s passing, but considering that the man was 90s years old and had lived a long and successful life it’s hard to join them and continue to bemoan the loss of a great actor. It is unfortunate that his final wish can’t be fulfilled just yet thanks to the reality we’re living with at the moment since traveling anywhere at this time is becoming increasingly difficult if not impossible due to the continued cases of COVID-19 that continue to be reported around the world. Even worse is that the media isn’t helping much when it comes to informing/scaring the general public with each new story of the virus and stating that there is currently a third wave of the virus making its way around.
Downplaying the virus is not a wise idea and it’s not the goal of many of those that speak about it and attempt to make sense of it, but the fact remains that the media is scaring the living hell out of many people by playing it up as a monstrous virus that is killing people left and right when it’s been stated that those that have pre-existing conditions that affect their health could very well be at greater risk. It’s even been noted more than once that those that have apparently passed from COVID-19 have been misdiagnosed as they might have very well had the virus, but instead of dying from, they perished from other complications that the virus worsened. In other words, simply contracting the virus is not a death sentence, as many people would attest to, but again, the media is making a huge deal out of it since creating drama and keeping people scared is far easier than reminding them that the world has not yet ended. Thankfully, Connery did not pass from COVID-19 as he passed in his sleep and had been dealing with dementia for several years according to his family.
The actor was one of the greatest in the business and even if he did regret his time as James Bond there was much more to him than this since he played in many other great roles that helped to define his career and bring him a great deal of fame over the years. His final wish, for his ashes to be scattered over his homeland, is one that a lot of people can agree with since given a chance, many people would be interred or have their ashes scattered in a place that means something to them on a very personal level. Being a Scotsman and someone that loved his home in the Bahamas, it would sound as though Connery wanted his ashes scattered in both places, which is understandable. The great thing about scattering ashes is that one can do this virtually anywhere, so long as it’s with permission if it happens to be on private property. But the issue of traveling at this time is making things a bit difficult as one could probably guess, which means that Connery’s final wish is going to have to wait for a bit. Hopefully, this will be remedied after a while, but until something can be done about the pandemic it’s fair to say that Connery’s ashes will be remaining with his widow and his last wish will go unfulfilled. That’s a bit sad in and of itself, but one can easily think that at one point things will even out to a degree that will allow Connery’s widow to make her way back to Scotland where she can fulfill her late husband’s wish.
As to missing Connery and still mourning him, it’s to be expected really for those that were closest to the man and were touched by him in some way at one point in their lives. But for the rest of the world, it’s time to move on and recognize his greatness for what it was. He brought a great deal of joy to many people and had a career that many actors can only dream of, but the show must go on, as it’s been said before, and it’s fair to guess that even Connery would admit that the entertainment industry will continue to roll on after his passing. He’ll be remembered fondly, but the show must continue.