Season Two Of Netflix’s “Blood & Water” To Debut In September

Of All of Netflix’s African Originals, none has managed to attract an audience and leave them wanting more than Blood & Water. Created and produced by the Nosipho Dumisa- run Gambit Films, the series, which debuted on the platform in 2020, was well-received by viewers, attracting positive remarks following its six-episode run. Nhandi Malinki, a viewer who gave the series a five-star score, wrote:” I walked into this worried it’s going to be one of those cliche teen dramas with a bit of suspense here and there (judging by the storyline) but I was honestly pleasantly surprised that it was anything but predictable. The storyline and trailers do not do this series justice but I guess that’s what the producers wanted. The acting was actually really good and believable. I mean, if it brings out different contrasting emotions in you and you sometimes forget it’s not real, then yes, it’s good.”
Malinki further wrote, “The cinematography was on point and brought out the best in every feature. To be honest, I saw no fault. It was perfect. We get to experience the upper east end side of SA (which actually exists) and how the rich kids live and party, the high school cliques, rivalry and sabotages. It’s actually really relatable and no matter which side you grew up from, you will find someone who is you. Let me just say it’s one of those things you just have to watch to believe. And the fact that this is a true story is icing on the cake.” Malinki’s summary of Blood & Water captures the storyline in its entirety; Puleng, played by Ama Qamata, goes to an upper echelon high school in Cape Town, where she crosses paths with Fikile, who she suspects is her long-lost sibling who was kidnapped at childhood. Her transfer to the prestigious school unravels a closet full of secrets by her friends and family.
Meet The Cast Of ‘Blood & Water’
Before she got to play the leading role on Blood & Water, 22-year-old Amamkele Qamata made her acting debut as Nalendi on My Perfect Family. Ama further appeared in Rhythm City as Thandi. She would later play Buhle in the Seriti Films-run series, Gomora. Asked what she’d let everyone know, given that the series had picked up in the United States as well,, Khosi Ngema, who plays Fikile Bhele , told Knockturnal: “ Well, I would love people to know that we are essentially all the same. Teenagers in South Africa go through issues that teenagers in America go through. Just also the beauty of South Africa; I think Blood & Water highlighted the beauty of Cape Town. Cape Town is stunning.”
Gail Mabalane’s acting career began on The Wild, alongside Shona and Connie Ferguson, whose humility she says is the reason she is grounded as an actress. At a memorial held to honor the life of Kings Of Jo’Burg producer Shona Ferguson, Mabalane’s words of wisdom regarding her gift and the platform she’d been given were proof of an awakened approach towards acting as a career. “ What I learned from sis Cons and Mr. Sho was, it was never about us. This industry, the fame, the platform, was never about us. It’s about what God does in and through us. It’s about the lives that are impacted through us, whether it’s through your work, through your presence or through being on screen. We are simply vessels. And to look at Mr. Sho’s life and go…look at the work that the Lord has done. He has opened himself up to be used of God. And for me, that is power.” Mabalane said. Blood & Water also features Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel, Arno Greeff, Natasha Thahane, and celebrated rapper Nasty C to name but a few.
Season Two: A September Debut
On the 23rd of August, Netflix made an announcement that Blood & Water will be returning for an all-new season. A trailer of the series was accompanied with a caption: “ Time for the truth to surface. Blood & Water returns 24th September. Only on Netflix.” The post got the cast members excited, with both Natasha Thahane and Gail Mabalane expressing their joy in the comments section. Fans of the series were equally excited, most of them expressing anticipation for the show’s return.
- Yooohhhh! I’m so freaken HAPPY right now!!! YES YES YES YES!!! I really look forward to asking the cast spicy questions about this season. SO LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS!!! BLOOD AND WATER IS BACK BABY! (@lasizwe)
- Finally! Love this for us (@moozlie)
- Finally! We’ve been waiting for so long. (@khensii_xo)
- It’s absolutely fantastic to see an African show with great production, casting, and storyline that matches and surpasses similar shows found within the western hemisphere. I saw season 1, I was hooked, season 2, I hope is a continuation. (SoulVibez)
- I’m so excited for this! I love this show! I’m in the States and I love hearing the different languages. (ShineBrightLikeAStarlet)
- This is one of the best African series to air. No cap. (Olwethu Gumede)
- Finally, because I was about to get on a plane to see what was going on. (Kendra Ann)
Nosipho Dumisa and the team at Gambit created magic that saw the show become number one in the United States, France, the Bahamas, Nigeria, Libya, Trinidad and Tobago,Jamaica, Guadalupe, South Africa and Kenya. On creating Blood & Water and its massive reception, Nosipho said that the world was hungry for a fresh voice, and that’s what the series brought to the table. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Dumisa said she’d hoped for the reception the series got, and it becoming reality gave her goosebumps.
Gambit Films raised the bar by providing something that the world was in need for, in the most authentic and refreshing of ways. This season comes with high expectations from the fans, which we hope Dumisa and her team took into consideration. Presenting ‘an African narrative that the world is ready for’ is no mean feat. With a bar raised comes the challenge to top set standards, hopefully with more episodes and everyone’s best possible work. Dumisa and team; the world is waiting. Give it a taste of African magic.