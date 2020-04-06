Can you imagine being married to someone you’ve never seen or spoken to? Probably not, but that’s the premise of the popular reality dating show, Married at First Sight. On the show, which has versions in several countries, cast members are matched with potential mates and introduced at their wedding. On the most recent season of MAFS Australia, Seb Gilhaus became one of the most talked about cast members. From the moment he appeared on the show, viewers (and gossip sites) couldn’t get enough of him and his wife, Elizabeth. But what’s the real deal with Seb? Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Seb Guilhaus.
1. He’s A Party Animal
Seb may have calmed down a bit now that he’s in his 30s, but he definitely used to be a party animal. In fact, one of his good friends had this to say about him: “He got stuck in that trap of going out pretty much every night of the week and spending like [there was] no tomorrow. It was a toxic lifestyle.”
2. He’s A Football Player
Seb Guilhaus has been an athlete for most of his life and he loves the thrill of competition. He plays football for the Australian Football League (AFL). He previously played for the South Australian National Football League (SANFL). Although the name of the sport is the same as American football, the rules of Australian football are quite different.
3. Her Grew Up With Low Self Esteem
Looking at Seb Guilhaus now, it’s kind of hard to believe that he was ever a goofy looking teen. However, for much of his life, Seb didn’t feel confident in his appearance. He describes himself as “eccentric” and said he it took him a while to grow into his more than 6 foot frame.
4. He’s A Personal Trainer
Once puberty his Seb Guilhaus realized that the tall and skinny look he was sporting didn’t have to be permanent. As a result, Seb has one of the most chiseled physiques MAFs has ever seen. However, his body isn’t just for looks. Seb currently works as a personal trainer which mean his body is one of the most important parts of his brand.
5. He Was Single For Almost A Decade Before MAFS
When most people sign up for MAFS, it’s because they feel they’ve tried every possible dating option and still haven’t had any luck. That was certainly the case for Seb. His dating life had been pretty unsuccessful before appearing on the show and he was single for 8 years before being cast.
6. He Used To Work At A Gay Bar
Long before reality TV ever seemed like a possibility, Seb Guilhaus made his money working in a gay club. Apparently, he used to walk around the club topless for tips. Luckily for the now married man, those days are in the best. He now has he sights set on other opportunities and one his dreams is to become a successful actor. When MAFS fans found out about his aspirations to be a star, many saw it as a red flag and assumed he was just using the show as a stepping stone.
7. He Had A Gambling Problem
Seb Guilhaus may look like the typical golden boy, but his past certainly isn’t picture perfect. Evidently, Seb used to be quite the gambler. Although he was often successful and even won $500,000 from the pokies (slot machine). He quickly blew through all of his money which is what led him towards the “toxic lifestyle” his friend described.
8. He Has Modeling Experience
Seb Guilhaus seems to be a natural in front of the camera, so it only makes sense that he would have tried his handle at modeling at some point. Although he hasn’t had much to say about his modeling career, an old picture on his Instagram account reveals that he has done at least one runway show.
9. He Used To Work In The Mines
Jobs working in the mines are pretty common in Australia where Seb is from. Seb spent several years working in the mines and was able to make a comfortable living doing do. In fact, he was working in the mines when he made his $500,000 in pokies winnings. After getting the big cash prize, he decided to quit his job.
10. He Has A Degree In Creative Arts
Seb is very serious about his modeling career. So serious that he decided to pursue a degree in creative arts from Flinders University in Australia. Seb hasn’t yet discussed whether or not he’s currently pursuing any acting opportunities..