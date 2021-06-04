If there’s one thing lots of people love, it’s a good mystery. The mystery of what happened to the Ark of the Covenant (the two tablets containing the 10 Commandments) is one of the oldest and most interesting mysteries of them all. While there are some people who don’t believe the artifact exists at all, there are others who have dedicated the majority of their lives to finding it. The new Science Channel series, Secrets of the Lost Ark, sets out to locate the ancient tablet. Viewers will be taken on a wild and interesting ride that could either end in great discovery or great disappointment. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Secrets of the Lost Ark.
1. This Isn’t The First Show To Explore The Mystery Of The Lost Ark
Since the Ark of the Covenant is one of the most intriguing mysteries in history, it goes without saying that there have been countless people who have set out to find it. While it appears that Secrets of the Lost Ark is the first show to focus entirely on this one mystery, it isn’t the first show to cover the topic.
2. The Series Takes Viewers All Over The World
One of the interesting things about this mystery is that it encompasses such a large geographical area. Although many believe that the Lost Ark is somewhere in Jerusalem (where the sho starts), it could be anywhere. As a result, filming for the show takes place in different parts of the world including the United States.
3. People Don’t Seem To Be Into The Show
Mysterious shows tend to do well, but so far it doesn’t like Secrets of the Lost Ark is attracting a lot of attention. A quick search of the show’s hashtag reveals that they aren’t many people talking about it on social media. On top of that, a lot of people feel like it doesn’t make sense for the show to be on the Science Channel since it doesn’t technically involve science.
4. Viewers Real Learn Something New
Whether you’re familiar with the Lost Ark or are just hearing about it for the first time, there’s a good chance you’ll learn something by watching the show. The series contains lots of interesting information on the mystery and touches on things that haven’t been frequently discussed with the public.
5. The Series Will Be Six Parts
It’s always nice to know how many episodes you can expect before getting too deep into a show. Secrets of the Lost Ark will be broken into six parts. If you’re the type of person who likes to binge-watch a lot of episodes at once, you may want to wait until the season is over to check out the show.
6. The Show Will Explore A Wide Variety Of Information
There is a lot of information surrounding the mystery of the Lost Ark, a lot of which is nothing more than rumors. The show does its best to share details on theories and more concrete evidence. Bringing both of these things together can help paint a clearer picture for viewers.
7. There Probably Won’t Be A Season Two
From what we can tell, Secrets of the Lost Ark is meant to be a one-time/miniseries-style show. Even though there’s always a chance that a mini-series can turn into something more, that probably won’t be the case with this show. People already don’t seem to be that interested, so it may not make sense to do another season.
8. The Show Doesn’t Have Its Own Social Media Profiles
There are a lot of people who love to keep up with their favorite shows on social media. Doing so is a great way to stay up to date on announcements and check out clips. Unfortunately for people who like to follow shows on social media, Secrets of the Lost Ark doesn’t have any profiles of its own.
9. The Show Is Produced By Like A Shot Entertainment
Although the show airs on the Science Channel, Secrets of the Lost Ark is produced by a company called Like a Shot Entertainment. The production company appears to be relatively new (founded in 2011) and doesn’t seem to have any major titles on its resume just yet.
10. The Show Features Opinions From Experts
Secrets of the Lost Ark won’t’ just be showing viewers photos and video clips, it’ll also contain interviews from experts who have studied this mystery at great length. Their knowledge will help provide a different perspective as they can share things that many people haven’t thought of.