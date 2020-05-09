See Nathan Fillion As Nathan Drake in Uncharted Deepfake Video

This is when Deepfake really comes through, when it’s doing something that’s already CGI. There’s not a lot of difference between the original and the Nathan Fillion version to be honest, and it’s a good bet that he could have been cast for the Uncharted movie pretty easily. As of now, Justin Kroll of Variety has made it clear that Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas will be starring in the live action version when it finally arrives in 2021. Fans of the game have been hoping for something like this for a while now and eventually they are going to get it, but whether or not the movie turns out the way they want is what’s going to make it sink or swim. After all, there have been plenty of movies featuring treasure hunters, and many movies based on a video game, and both categories have seen movies rise and fall depending on various factors. It does feel as though the casting for this movie was being done with the thought that the part of Nate would be younger simply because the studio wants to play the long game and possibly bring Holland back for another movie if the first one does okay. Of course now we need to wonder if the release date is going to be pushed back like everything else has been thanks to the coronavirus and possibly stalled when it comes to production since despite the pleas of many people there’s still no telling if things are going to go back to whatever passes for normal for quite some time.
Uncharted is the kind of story that a lot of people might get into simply because it is kind of like an updated Indiana Jones with its own style and story line and it does have some of the same elements to it. Plus, it features a main character that people have come to like which is a huge up for the movie already and could possibly help carry it forward for the foreseeable future if Nate is represented well enough on the big screen. That’s the real proving ground for a video game these days since if it can capture the attention of the fans on the small screen at home when the player gets to control the action that’s all well and good, but if if can keep the audience’s attention when they have no control over what’s happening then it’s even better since that means the game has transcended from being an enjoyable and engaging pastime to a truly immersive big screen occurrence, which in turn means that the story behind the game was worthwhile enough to make that jump and remain just as popular in the eyes of the fans. The idea that Nathan Fillion could have taken on this part and made it look great is obviously a consideration that might have been taken into account judging by this video, but unfortunately that didn’t happen. If Uncharted was being planned as a one and done it might be feasible given that it could introduce Drake as a slightly older and seasoned treasure hunter with some miles behind him and not that many left in front. But seeing as how they wanted a younger man with a lot more time left in front of him it makes sense that Holland was picked.
Fans of the game are no doubt going to be looking extra hard at everything when the first looks at how the movie is progressing come out since let’s be realistic about this, the fans are often the most discerning and the most unforgiving individuals when it comes to the movies, especially when it comes to adapting something that was a book, game, or comic book first. The most devout fans will tend to recognize when something is out of whack and when there are differences in the narrative and the setting that they don’t recall from the medium that the movie was taken. Hopefully fans of Uncharted could take a look at this clip and agree that it was well done and that the differences between Deepfake’s clip and the original are minimal and likely wouldn’t be noticed that easily by anyone that really doesn’t know what they’re looking at or what to look for. That does show that Deepfake is really starting to refine their process and is getting even better at putting other peoples’ faces on different bodies. It’s kind of a scary proposition in some ways since it does sound as though it might lend itself to certain abuses, but at the same time it’s hard not be at least a little impressed by the technology and the effect.
At this point I can’t help but wonder when Deepfake is going to try and propose that they make a full-length movie one day.