See the First Trailer for Da Vinci Code Prequel Show The Lost Symbol

For those that haven’t had enough of Robert Langdon and the use of symbols and clues that lead to various ridden areas and items, The Lost Symbol should be a breath of fresh air as it’s going to serve as a type of prequel to the movies that have already been seen. Casting Ashley Zukerman as a younger Robert Langdon feels like it might be the best idea for this project thus far and could possibly keep it going for a while. There’s no telling at the moment how deep the show will go but it does already look like something that might be intriguing enough that fans might give it a chance. The meanings of various symbols and their history and applications tend to be one of the things that the character of Langdon has been able to decipher and entertain people with over the years, and this look into an earlier time when Langdon was still young is bound to be kind of interesting since it might not show the professor getting his start as a fresh-faced individual, but it will show him as an individual that has not been seasoned quite as much yet and is still working his way into the strange happenings that come from the use and application of different symbols and beliefs that are being used in various crimes. If nothing else it will b a fun look into the character as he continues to develop, rather than having to watch him solve riddles and mysteries when he’s already someone that has the kind of experience that the character did when he was played by Tom Hanks. Peacock is certainly doing what it can to procure some of the best material for its site and might have found a real gem in this show.
Such stories as this tend to attract quite a few fans that happen to love puzzles, riddles, and the use of symbols in more than one way since believe it or not this is actually pertinent to the current day and age when symbols are still being used and co-opted from different civilizations to take on new meanings and represent ideas that they weren’t originally intended for. The nature of symbols is something that many people don’t think about until it’s brought up in one conversation or another and to be quite honest the fact remains that people don’t generally care about symbols until they’re told what they mean and are given an emotional attachment to go with them. Those that do value certain symbols and have attached one meaning or another to them are aware of the power that a symbol can hold in the minds and hearts of those that are of like mind, but they also realize the importance and the responsibility that come with one symbol or another since they do mean so much to each group that reveres them. It might amaze people to learn that certain symbols didn’t always mean what they’ve been co-opted to mean and that some still don’t mean what they think. Symbols are tricky things really since they can be altered slightly to mean something completely different, or they can repel people that have been taught to fear or hate a symbol or bring people closer together because the symbol denotes something positive and inviting.
For those that have a definite interest in symbols and their meanings, this show might actually be what they need to get interested in Peacock, or it might be something that they’ll find is simply appealing and will be a good time while watching. Robert Langdon is a name that a lot of people have known for a while and have enjoyed since his other exploits are well known and have been for a while. But seeing into someone’s earlier years is usually kind of fun since it shows people how an individual came up and how they became the person that fans are introduced to initially. IN some cases it’s a risk to try and display a character in their younger years since the actors that take one the same role might not match up quite as well, but it does feel as though it’s happened here and it’s very possible that this show will be quite intriguing when all is said and done. It doesn’t have a release date yet apparently but given that we’re seeing the trailer it doesn’t feel as though it will be that far off. Many fans of Langdon might be ready to see more of his exploits and will no doubt be interested to see what he was like as a younger man. Watching the trailer one does get a sense that things are going to get dangerous and that the story will be one that will keep people on their toes, which is what many are probably hoping to see.