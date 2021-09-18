Sehar Bhojani has devoted lots of time and attention to establishing herself in the entertainment industry. Although the journey hasn’t always been smooth sailing, she has managed to achieve a great deal of success. She started getting an increased amount of attention in 2020 for her role in the horror film Slaxx. The movie was about a possessed pair of jeans and although the concept was a little wacky, lots of people loved it. Unfortunately, Sehar doesn’t have any new on-screen projects coming down the pipeline, but there are lots of people out there who are looking forward to seeing more of her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sehar Bhojani.
1. She Is Based In Canada
We weren’t able to uncover much information about Sehar’s life outside of acting. However, we do know that she is based in the Hamilton, Ontario area. It is unclear whether she was born and raised there or relocated later in life. As far as we can tell, she doesn’t have any plans to relocate.
2. She Is A Formally Trained Actress
There are some actors who prefer to take their chances and jump right into the world of auditioning. Others, however, like Sehar, choose to sharpen their skills in a formal setting. Sehar studied acting at the National Theatre School of Canada’s acting program. She graduated in 2013. She landed her first TV role the following year in a show called Shooting the Moon.
3. She Has Theater Experience
Sehar doesn’t have many on-screen credits, but her acting experience goes far beyond what she’s done in front of the camera. Theater is her first love and she has been very active on stage over the years. In addition to acting in several plays, she also works in the theater world as the associate artistic director at Theatre Direct Canada.
4. She Isn’t Into Social Media
Now that Sehar’s star has really started to rise, there are lots of people out there who would love to follow her on social media. Unfortunately for them, however, social media really isn’t her thing. Instagram appears to be the only platform where she has an account and it’s currently set to private.
5. She Was In The Handmaid’s Tale
Even though she doesn’t have the longest on-screen resume, Sehar has gotten the opportunity to be a part of some great projects. In 2018, Sehar was in an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale as a character named Elise Watson. Even though it was just a one-time appearance, it was still an awesome moment in her career.
6. She Studied Project Management
Acting is definitely Sehar’s main focus, but she is also interested in other things. According to her LinkedIn profile, Sehar spent a year studying project management at Mohawk College. Her project management skills probably come in very handy in her role as associate artistic director.
7. Slaxx Is Her First Film Credit
Slaxx was a huge moment in Sehar’s career for several reasons, but one of the biggest is the fact that it was her very first time doing a movie. Prior to that, she had only done TV roles and one short film. Now that she’s gotten the chance to experience the film world, her fans are hoping to see her do it again.
8. She Is A Producer
Sehar loves acting, but she also enjoys being able to tell stories from the other side. She is a talented producer. However, she doesn’t have any official production credits listed on her IMDB page. As her career goes on, we hope to see her take on even more projects as a producer. At some point, she may even decide to get into directing.
9. She Likes Her Privacy
The main reason that it’s been so difficult to locate information on Sehar is the fact that she is a very private person. In addition to keeping her Instagram profile private, Sehar also doesn’t do many interviews. While some people really enjoy constantly being in the spotlight, it appears that she enjoys being able to live a more low-key lifestyle.
10. She Likes To Inspire Others
The number one goal in the entertainment industry is obviously to entertain. However, the true goal of art has always been to inspire, and that’s exactly what Sehar loves to do. Sehar enjoys being able to empower and inspire people through her work as an actress and as an artistic director. So far, she’s off to a great start and we hope to see her do even more of it in the future.