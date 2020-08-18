If you don’t know the name Selah Marley it’s because in many ways she’s avoided the spotlight that comes with having famous parents – until recently that is. Best-known for being the daughter of Lauryn Hill, Selah is one of Hill’s six children. In August 2020, Selah posted a lengthy video on social media where she vented about her relationship with her father. She explained that the two don’t have much of a relationship, and it has deeply effected her. She also spoke about traumatic experiences she endured as a result of her mother’s disciplinary techniques. It didn’t take long for the video to go viral, and it took even less time for people to want to know more about Selah. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Selah Marley.
1. She Has A TikTok
TikTok is definitely the shiny new social media platform on the block, and everyone wants to get in on the action. Selah has an account on TikTok, but it doesn’t appear to be something she uses often or promotes heavily. At the moment, she has just 82 followers.
2. She’s A Singer
Although Lauryn Hill hasn’t released any new music in more than 25 years, she is widely considered one of the most talented musicians of her generation. It looks like Selah is working hard to follow in her mother’s foot steps as a singer and songwriter. She hasn’t released any full length projects yet, but we were able to track down one of her songs on YouTube.
3. She Has Two Instagram Accounts
Many people weren’t aware of Selah’s Instagram until her video went viral, but what a lot of people still don’t know is that she actually has two Instagram accounts. Her main account is @Selah, but she also has another one @SelahMarley. It’s unclear why she has two, but she hasn’t uploaded anything on her Selah Marley account since May.
4. She’s Bob Marley’s Granddaughter
Selah is most well-known for being Lauryn Hill’s daughter, but she’s also Bob Marley’s granddaughter. Her father Rohan is Bob Marley’s youngest son. Unfortunately, Selah never got the opportunity to meet her legendary grandfather because he passed away more than 20 years before she was born.
5. She Loves Fashion
Self expression is very important to Selah and she loves expressing herself as creatively as possible. She has found that clothing is one of the best ways to do that. She prides herself on having a good sense of style — something she thanks her mother for — and she’s always looking for new ways to put together outfits.
6. She Enjoys Traveling
Selah considers herself a nomad and has always enjoyed any opportunity to visit new places. Throughout the years, she has gotten the chance to do a good amount of traveling both nationally and internationally. Some of the places she’s visited include Paris, Tulum, and London.
7. She’s Worked With Brands
Selah’s love for style has manifested into a modeling career. She loves being photographed and has gotten the chance to work with several well-known brands including Armani Exchange. She has done several ad campaigns for the company. Selah has also worked with the luxury brand, L’Officiel.
8. She Has A Boyfriend
If any of you out there were hoping to have a chance with Selah Marley, you might want to pipe down. She is taken and seems to be in a very happy relationship. She has shared several photos of her boyfriend, Michael, on Instagram. In January, she shared a very thoughtful post about him in honor of his birthday.
9. Lauryn Hill Responded To Selah’s Comments
You can probably guess that Lauryn wasn’t too happy with the things Selah had to say in her video. Hill has since responded to her daughter’s video and said, “Selah has every right to express herself, I encourage it, but she also got the discipline that black children get because we are held to a different standard.”
10. She Asked Her Followers Not To Bash Her Parents
Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley quickly came under fire as Selah’s video circulated around the internet. However, Selah insists that it was never her intention to make her parents look bad. She understands that the subject she spoke on was complex, but says she was simply trying to explain that certain things about how she was raised resulted in trauma that she is trying to heal from as an adult. She has since deleted the video and posted an explanation that asks people not to bash either of her parents or anyone else in her family.