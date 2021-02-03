10 Things You Didn’t Know about Selena Anduze

Selena Anduze has been in just about everything over the course of the past few years. She’s been on shows like “S.W.A.T.,” and “The Haunting of Hill House,” and so much more. She’s an actress who has some serious talent, and her talent is not wasted on those who enjoy watching her share her skills with the world. She’s also a wife and a friend and a daughter, and people just don’t know that much about her. It’s time we change that, and it’s time we make sure that her fans get to know her better than they already do.
1. She’s Multi-Ethnic
When asked about her heritage, she’s got a long list of amazing genes to share with those who ask. Her last name is French, and it hails from St. Croix, which is a tropical island in the Caribbean. Her heritage includes everything from Algerian to Jewish to Danish, Swedish, French, Native American Indian, and Puerto Rican (and we hope we didn’t miss one). This combination makes for one exceptionally lovely woman.
2. She’s a Dog Lover
Anduze spends a lot of her time loving dogs and advocating for them. It’s very important to her that people learn to educate themselves about Bully breeds. Many people feel that any dog that comes from a pit-bull type of breed is dangerous, and she wants the world to know it’s not the dog. It’s the way the dog is raised. She works very hard to help eradicate the many misconceptions surrounding bully-breeds.
3. She’s Addicted to Latin Dancing
Turn on a Latin jam for her, and she’s up. She’s out of her seat, and she’s going to spend her time dancing. For her, it’s an addiction that she cannot break. Of course, who wants to break that kind of addiction? It’s a good one.
4. She Loves Telling Stories
She’s a self-proclaimed storyteller. She feels that the stories that are passed from one generation to the next are some of the most vital and important stories in the world – and in the livelihood and survival of the human race. She makes it a point to be a storyteller in her life, and she loves it.
5. She Loves New Experiences
In January of 2020, she was invited into the home of a friend to celebrate the Chinese New Year, and she was so filled with joy to get to experience that. She loves being able to experience new customs and traditions, and that was such a welcome moment in her life. It helps her grow and learn, and it’s always fun to try something new with people you enjoy.
6. She’s All About Rest
Selena Anduze is just like all of us. She works too hard sometimes, she pushes herself too far, and she occasionally feels worn out and a little tired. It’s human nature to push ourselves to the limit, and then past the limit – but she is good about learning to rest when the time is right. She knows when it’s time to rest and reset and focus on one’s self rather than the many things in life that might distract from that.
7. She Suffers From PTSD
While she doesn’t go into detail about her experience with PTSD so far as we could find that is, she does speak of it and advocate for it. It’s a situation that no one should ever have to deal with, but it happens. She’s someone who has been living with it since childhood, and she advocates for those who also suffer from it to find the help that they need, to honor their journey and how far they’ve come, and to be there for themselves.
8. She’s Private
She shares so much of her life with the world, but she also keeps the most important parts to herself. If you want to learn more about her personally, her Instagram page is going to let you into her life with dogs and her life at work, but you won’t get too much more than that from her, and that’s her own right.
9. She’s a Monday Lover
This brings joy to our hearts because we, too, are Monday lovers. It’s not easy to find someone who loves a Monday, though. Anduze says it just about right, “When I worked a 9 to 5, I loathed them – they meant the start of the cycle in a beat down of whatever expectation of ‘normalcy’ I’d be unable to fulfill because to my artist core, I wasn’t built for the confines of a 9 to 5 world,” and that sums it all up. When you do what you love and what you do speaks to your soul, Monday is never a bad day.
10. She’s an Inspiration
This is a woman who embraces life, and we have no doubt she inspires those around her to do the same. She loves life, and it clearly loves her right back. That’s not a bad way to live.