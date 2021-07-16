Selling Sunset Season 4 : A New Chapter Unfolds

The girls are coming back with a vengeance! After Selling Sunset’s last season’s explosive finale, fans of the famed reality series are in for a treat. Season 4 may have encountered some hiccups as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production, but good things do come to those who wait. The newest season teases of new cast members, unexpected business rivals, and a whole lot more of unfiltered drama. The reality show first premiered on Netflix in 2019 and revolves around the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm based in Los Angeles. Original cast members include twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vader, Mary Fitzgerald, and Heather Rae Young. Seasons 2 and 3 also brought in Amanza Smith and Davina Potratz, who already made a brief appearance in the first season. The episodes showcase mind-boggling luxury properties handled by the firm, and follow the professional and personal lives of the firm’s agents.
Season 3 Recap
Last season’s storyline focused on the shocking divorce of Chrishell Stause with This Is Us actor, Justin Hartley. Viewers watched how Chrishell was completed blindsided by the divorce and how she struggled to pick herself up and move forward with her life. As if a failed marriage isn’t hurtful enough, Chrishell’s colleagues also took it upon themselves to take sides in the divorce battle. This definitely added a whole lot of fuel to the fire. Engagements were also a recurring theme last season. Heather Rae Young announced her engagement to TV host, Tarek El Moussa while Christine Quinn dropped her engagement bombshell with a 20-carat engagement ring from tech entrepreneur, Christian Richard. The season ended with Chrishell walking out of Christine’s lavish black-themed wedding after a huge confrontation happened. It is of no surprise if viewers still have some emotional shrapnel left from the explosive revelations that happened in the entirety of season 3.
What to Expect from Season 4
It is likely that most of the main cast including Christine, Chrishell, Mary, Maya, and Heather are coming back for the new season. They are seen to be reunited and back at work in their respective social media posts. The same cannot be said for Davina though, who ended last season on an uncertain note. She officially announced her departure from the Oppenheim Group late last year, and confirmed that she will be joining rival firm, Douglas Elliman instead.
It is often said that with every ending comes a new beginning. The same applies to the Oppenheim Group, who sees no shortage in new talent. Viewers will get to see new faces this season. The new additions to the cast include two real estate newbies. Emma Hernan is an entrepreneur, while Vanessa Villela is a Mexican-American telenovela star turned real estate agent. Will this season form new friendships or add a new breed of archenemies to the pack?
Even though almost a whole year has passed since the previous season aired, some issues from the past cannot seem to be laid to rest. New baby mama, Christine and Chrishell are known to have had their fair share of past feuds. This will most likely carry on to the new season. Chrishell has been quoted to say that she and Christine have not seen each other in a really long time, but are still ‘not friends’. It seems like time does not heal all kinds of wounds after all.
The upcoming season also brings forth an unlikely competitor in the persona of Brett Oppenheim. Brett has been reported to venture out and start his own brokerage, Oppenheim Real Estate. The twin brothers are known to be partners in crime in the glitzy world of LA real estate. It would be interesting to see how they handle this new development, and if it will affect their relationship in any way. This may also be a way to test the girls’ loyalty. Will anybody jump ship and come on board with Brett, or will they all choose to remain in their current positions and stick it out with Jason?
Although the release date of season 4 hasn’t been officially announced as of yet, viewers will be delighted to know that the new episodes are slated to air before the end of the year. Good things also come in pairs, as Netflix also announced early this year that they are renewing the franchise until season 5. Fans of the show can now peacefully go to bed knowing that they still have two seasons worth of drama, catfights, and luxury real estate to look forward to.