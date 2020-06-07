For nearly 15 years, Seo Hyo-rim has been entertaining viewers on both the big and small screen. The talented South Korean actress has over a dozen credits and has even appeared in some music videos throughout the years. She is best-known for her appearance in Scent of a Woman and That Winter, the Wind Blows. She has shown that she has the skill and dedication to take portray a wide variety of characters, and the respect she’s earned in the industry reflects that. In 2011, she won a SBS Drama Award for her work in Scent of a Woman. Even though she’s coming up on her second decade in the industry, Seo doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Seo Hyo-rim.
1. She’s A New Mom
Seo is officially a mother. On June 5th, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl. In a statement released by her management team, Seo said, I am so happy and overwhelmed with emotions about meeting my daughter today after waiting so long. Many people have been sending in congratulatory messages, and I wish to express my sincere gratitude. We will raise her with love so she can grow up to be kind and healthy. I will also continue to work hard as an actress as well.”
2. She Loves Being Near The Water
There’s nothing better than hanging out by the beach on a beautiful day, and this is something Seo knows from first hand experience – lots of it. She loves to spend time by the water and can often be found swimming or enjoying a beautiful view from a boat.
3. She’s A Fashionista
Fashion and acting may be two separate worlds, but they have a lot of overlap – especially when it comes to public appearances. While constantly having to worry about fashion can be overwhelming for some people, Seo actually enjoys getting the chance to show her personality through her clothes.
4. She Enjoys Doing Pilates
Staying in shape is one of Seo’s top priorities. However, instead of doing rigorous high intensity workouts she prefers to practice pilates. Not only is pilates a great way to exercise the body, but it can also be a good way to help release stress and tension in the mind. She hasn’t shared how long she’s been doing pilates, but it’s clear it’s something she’s been into for quite some time.
5. She Has Lots Of Hobbies
Seo is the kind of person who likes to stay busy. When she isn’t filming or rehearsing for a new role, she likes to enjoy one of her many hobbies. Her hobbies include making beautiful floral arrangements, making unique pottery, and baking for herself and her loved ones.
6. She Likes To Keep Herself On A Strict Schedule
There are some people who like to go with the flow and take things one day at a time, but Seo isn’t one of those people. She pays attention to every detail and likes to have every moment of her day planned. She creates a plan for each week and is sure to follow it closely.
7. Her Mother-In-Law Is An Actress
In December 2019, Seo married businessman, Jung Myung Ho, in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and family. The couple has been making headlines since the beginning of their relationship because Jung Myung Ho is the son of well-known Korean actress, Kim Soo-Mi.
8. She’s Seen The World
Most people will say that if you ever get the chance to travel you should take it. There’s something about visiting different places that can help change your perspective of the entire world. Luckily for Seo, the chance to travel is one that she’s gotten many times. Over the years, she’s lots of cool cities including Paris, Naples, and Barcelona.
9. She’s Learned To Take Her Time When Choosing Roles
Now that she’s in her mid 30s, Seo is able to look back on her younger years and learn from them. One of the most valuable lessons she’s learned over the years is to slow down. During an interview, she said, “When I was at the age of 20, I just rushed through everything. But now I am more relaxed and can spend more time to choose work that can show other images of me, other than the image of a chic city woman.”
10. She Loves Art
As a creative person herself, Seo also has lots of love and respect for other forms of creative expression. One of her favorite things to do is look at artwork, and she seems to have a special interest in paintings and drawings. When she travels, you can usually catch her checking out a local museum or art gallery.