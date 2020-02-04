10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ser’Darius Blain

Ser’Darius Blain should be best-known to most people as an American actor. In particular, he has received a fair amount of attention in recent times thanks to his role as Fridge in the recent Jumanji movies, which have been much more successful than what most interested individuals expected. Here are 10 things that you may or may not have known about Ser’Darius Blain:
1. He Used to Be Very Shy As a Boy
Blain used to be very shy as a boy. In fact, he has outright stated that he used to cling to his mother’s skirt when he was at that age. Fortunately, Blain was able to use acting as a way for him to overcome his shyness, meaning that it isn’t just a career choice for him but also something that has proven to be a great personal boon as well.
2. Became Interested in Acting Thanks to His Mother
Speaking of which, it is interesting to note that Blain started acting thank to his mother. In short, Blain’s mother is a middle school teacher for English as well as for drama. As a result, when she was putting on a school play, she decided to get Blain involved in a couple of ways. One, she got his assistance with the rewriting of the school play. Two, she got him to play the lead role in the rewritten school play. It would be exaggerating to say that Blain’s mother was the sole individual who turned him towards acting, but it is no exaggeration to say that she played a major role in said process.
3. His Girlfriend Played a Major Role in Turning Blain Towards Acting
Speaking of which, Blain’s girlfriend played a major role in turning him towards acting as well. Basically, what happened is that she convinced him to visit a particular entertainment agency, which led to him attending the private acting college New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. There, Blain managed to meet his agent, thus putting him that much closer to his current career path.
4. He Has Been in a Couple of Video Games
Besides his roles in movies as well as TV shows, Blain has been in a couple of video games as well. First, he was in Grand Theft Auto V, providing a voice for the members of the local population. Second, he was in NBA 2K19, in which he played a more important role as the voice for the character named Nickyle Strong.
5. He Played a Part in Footloose
One of the first projects that Blain showed up in was the movie Footloose. For those who are unfamiliar, Footloose was a dance movie with elements of comedy, drama, and romance. It is centered on a boy who moves to a town that has banned dancing because of the tragic death of the local reverend’s son plus some of his friends in a drinking and driving incident. Over time, said boy falls in love with the reverend’s rebellious daughter, with the result that the two proceed to challenge said ban in their own way. The movie is named for the song “Footloose,” which was covered by Blake Shelton for the movie.
6. He Played a Part in Star Trek Into Darkness
Blain showed up in Star Trek Into Darkness as well. Said movie was the second of the rebooted Star Trek movies. Plot-wise, it was centered on the crew of the USS Enterprise coming upon the superhuman Khan, who is one of the more memorable characters in the Star Trek franchise. Reception-wise, Star Trek Into Darkness met with a decent but by no means spectacular response. The exact numbers are unknown for obvious reasons, but there is speculation that it managed to make a profit of $29.9 million after the deduction of all relevant expenses.
7. He Plays Fridge in the Jumanji Movies
In 2017, Blain played a relatively important role in the third Jumanji movie. In short, he was Fridge in the real world, a high school football player whose friendship with Smolder has suffered because of their different social statuses. As such, while Blain’s role was important, it wasn’t quite as important as that of Kevin Hart who played Fridge within the game. Regardless, it is interesting to note that the third Jumanji movie was met with a lot of skepticism when it was announced because it was seen as one more example of a soulless cash-in on consumer nostalgia. Something that changed when it proved to be a pretty good movie in its own right.
8. He Played Galvin Burdette on Charmed
On a related note, the Jumanji movies aren’t the only revival of a popular franchise that Blain has shown up in. After all, he played the role of Galvin Burdette on the Charmed reboot. Said character was a molecular geneticist who became the oldest sister Macy Vaughn’s first friend in Hilltowne as well as her eventual boyfriend. Unfortunately, he was killed off at the end of the first season when he performed a heroic sacrifice to stop the Harbinger Virus.
9. He Played Willie Cornish in Bolden
Recently, Blain played the part of Willie Cornish in Bolden. Said movie is centered on Buddy Bolden, a cornetist who had a seminal role in jass but winded up being committed to an asylum when he was diagnosed with acute alcoholic psychosis. Blain’s character was a membe of Bolden’s band who played the trombone. He had a much longer career, which was interrupted once when he headed out to fight in the Spanish-American War in 1898. On top of that, even when Cornish suffered a stroke that paralyzed an entire side of his body, he strapped his trombone to his body so that he could continue playing his chosen instrument.
10. Has Been in More and More Projects
Besides Bolden, Blain has been appearing in more and more projects, which makes sense because he seems to have been becoming more and more prominent. One example of his more recent roles would be a U.S. soldier named Takoda in The Last Full Measure, with him playing the younger version of the character while Samuel L. Jackson played the older version of the character. Another example would be Blain’s role in the upcoming Mission Street, which is still being made at the moment.