Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Serena DC

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Serena DC

1 min ago

Serena DC has spent most her career behind the scenes, but she’s finally getting her well-deserved moment to shine on an international level. In addition to hosting Hollywood Disclosure with Serena DC, Serena is officially the star of her own reality TV series, Dream Life. Prior to getting started in front of the camera, Serena found success as an author, entrepreneur, producer, and matchmaker. Basically, if something needs to get done, Serena is the person who can handle it for you. Now that the world is getting introduced to Serena and her many talents, she might just become one of the next biggest figures in reality TV. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Serena DC.

1. She’s Dealt With Online Bullying

Serena actually made her reality debut in 2017 in a show called Instant Hotel. Filming the show initially began as a fun experience, but once it was released it quickly became apparent that the editors and producers decided to take things in a different direction. Due to the way she was portrayed on the show, Serena started to receive a lot of backlash from viewers on social media.

2. She Lives In Australia

American audiences may not be that familiar with Serena (yet), and that’s because she is from Australia and has done most of her work there. However, she has recently decided to share her talents with the United States and she now splits her time between Australia and Los Angeles.

3. She’s A Mom

Serena DC may be a busy and successful career belt, but she’s also devoted to her personal life as well. She doesn’t like to reveal to make details about her life outside of work, however, we do know that she is a proud mom although she does appear to be single at the moment.

4. Caitlyn Jenner Is One Of Her Inspirations

After her experience dealing with online bullies, Serena found herself in a dark place. However, reading Caitlyn Jenner’s book, The Secrets of my Life, made her feel better. She said, “Going through a really terrible situation, I happened to have picked up her book. Just randomly picked up her book for a read. And it sort of saved me and acted like a real guide on how to compartmentalize trolls from the fans.”

5. She’s All About Spreading Positivity

After the experiences she’s had, Serena has a deeper appreciation for positivity. Not only does she try to keep a positive frame of mind, but she also hopes to spread this mindset to others. She has since made it a point to only be a part of reality TV shows that are about positivity.

6. She Works In The Beauty Industry

Serena DC is the kind of person who has done a little bit of everything throughout her career. As an entrepreneur, she has spent a lot of time in the beauty space. One of her businesses, Gel Bae, is a gel based nail system designed to keep your nails look and feeling their best.

7. She Does Public Speaking Engagements

Serena has accomplished a lot over the years and she’s more than happy to share her store with others. In addition to everything else she does, she is also available for public speaking gigs. If you’re not necessarily looking for a speaker but would still like Serena at your event, she is also a trained host/MC.

8. She Doesn’t Like To Prepare When She Interviews People

For her new series, Hollywood Disclosure with Serena DC, Serena will be interviewing a variety of celebrities. From the outside looking in, sitting down to question famous people seems like it could be a stressful experience, but Serena says she never prepares. She told PCM World News, “I actually dont like to prepare. The less I know the better so that when I ask the celebrities questions, I genuinely dont know the answers. I like hearing the stories for the first time and asking the first thing that pops into my head!”

9. She Owns A Content Agency

Serena has lots of experience working in the entertainment industry and has become an expert in branding. She owns a business called My Brand Sparkle that specializes in helping people get their brands on TV. She has helped her clients get product placements on networks like the CW, WE TV, and Bravo.

10. She Has Another Show In The Works

Serena is a very busy woman, not only does she have two TV shows debuting this year, but she also has another one in the worked. She is currently in pre-production for a show called Love, Sex, Intelligence. Unfortunately, there aren’t any details available on the show at the moment.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Baby Yoda
The Mandalorian: Is This How Baby Yoda is Connected to Ahsoka Tano?
Why We’ll Be Watching New Series “Small Axe” on Amazon
Avatar: The Last Airbender Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
Is This What The Pink Bear Really Means in Breaking Bad?
The Reason Crispin Glover Didn’t Return for Back To the Future II
A Bot-Written Batman Script Has the Internet Going Nuts
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on the Criterion Channel in August 2020
Why Fans Aren’t Liking Christina Aguilera’s Mulan Music Video
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Serena DC
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bonnie-Jill Laflin
Deepfake Of Nixon Delivering ‘In Event Of Moon Disaster’ Speech
10 Things You Didn’t Know about David Mumeni
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game
Here’s A Good Idea For The Next Game By Sucker Punch
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence