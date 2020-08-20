Serena DC has spent most her career behind the scenes, but she’s finally getting her well-deserved moment to shine on an international level. In addition to hosting Hollywood Disclosure with Serena DC, Serena is officially the star of her own reality TV series, Dream Life. Prior to getting started in front of the camera, Serena found success as an author, entrepreneur, producer, and matchmaker. Basically, if something needs to get done, Serena is the person who can handle it for you. Now that the world is getting introduced to Serena and her many talents, she might just become one of the next biggest figures in reality TV. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Serena DC.
1. She’s Dealt With Online Bullying
Serena actually made her reality debut in 2017 in a show called Instant Hotel. Filming the show initially began as a fun experience, but once it was released it quickly became apparent that the editors and producers decided to take things in a different direction. Due to the way she was portrayed on the show, Serena started to receive a lot of backlash from viewers on social media.
2. She Lives In Australia
American audiences may not be that familiar with Serena (yet), and that’s because she is from Australia and has done most of her work there. However, she has recently decided to share her talents with the United States and she now splits her time between Australia and Los Angeles.
3. She’s A Mom
Serena DC may be a busy and successful career belt, but she’s also devoted to her personal life as well. She doesn’t like to reveal to make details about her life outside of work, however, we do know that she is a proud mom although she does appear to be single at the moment.
4. Caitlyn Jenner Is One Of Her Inspirations
After her experience dealing with online bullies, Serena found herself in a dark place. However, reading Caitlyn Jenner’s book, The Secrets of my Life, made her feel better. She said, “Going through a really terrible situation, I happened to have picked up her book. Just randomly picked up her book for a read. And it sort of saved me and acted like a real guide on how to compartmentalize trolls from the fans.”
5. She’s All About Spreading Positivity
After the experiences she’s had, Serena has a deeper appreciation for positivity. Not only does she try to keep a positive frame of mind, but she also hopes to spread this mindset to others. She has since made it a point to only be a part of reality TV shows that are about positivity.
6. She Works In The Beauty Industry
Serena DC is the kind of person who has done a little bit of everything throughout her career. As an entrepreneur, she has spent a lot of time in the beauty space. One of her businesses, Gel Bae, is a gel based nail system designed to keep your nails look and feeling their best.
7. She Does Public Speaking Engagements
Serena has accomplished a lot over the years and she’s more than happy to share her store with others. In addition to everything else she does, she is also available for public speaking gigs. If you’re not necessarily looking for a speaker but would still like Serena at your event, she is also a trained host/MC.
8. She Doesn’t Like To Prepare When She Interviews People
For her new series, Hollywood Disclosure with Serena DC, Serena will be interviewing a variety of celebrities. From the outside looking in, sitting down to question famous people seems like it could be a stressful experience, but Serena says she never prepares. She told PCM World News, “I actually dont like to prepare. The less I know the better so that when I ask the celebrities questions, I genuinely dont know the answers. I like hearing the stories for the first time and asking the first thing that pops into my head!”
9. She Owns A Content Agency
Serena has lots of experience working in the entertainment industry and has become an expert in branding. She owns a business called My Brand Sparkle that specializes in helping people get their brands on TV. She has helped her clients get product placements on networks like the CW, WE TV, and Bravo.
10. She Has Another Show In The Works
Serena is a very busy woman, not only does she have two TV shows debuting this year, but she also has another one in the worked. She is currently in pre-production for a show called Love, Sex, Intelligence. Unfortunately, there aren’t any details available on the show at the moment.