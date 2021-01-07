Serena Pitt doesn’t have a lot of experience in the love department, but she’s about to get a crash course thanks to The Bachelor. Serena is one of 32 contestants who are competing for the love of Matt James during season 25 of the show. On the outside, she may seem like the sweet and silent type, but Serena is ready to do what it takes to be the lucky woman to get the final rose from Matt at the end of the season. So far, the two seem to have great chemistry and viewers seem to be liking Serena, too. Does she have what it takes to make it all the way to the end of the season? We’ll all just have to watch and see. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Serena Pitt.
1. She’s Canadian
Serena Pitt was born and raised in Toronto and it looks like she still lives there today. She is one of just two constants to be from Canada this season. Serena is very proud of her American roots, but she’ll likely have to be willing to relocate to the United States if she ends up being with Matt.
2. She’s Only 22-Years-Old
At just 22-years-old, Serena is one of the youngest contestants on the show. Her age has been somewhat of a concern for many viewers because they feel that she’s simply too young to be ready to commit to a serious relationship. Realistically, it does seem a little unlikely that a 22-year-old would end up spending the rest of their lives with someone they met on a dating show, but stranger things have definitely happened.
3. She Wants A Pet Chicken
When most people talk about the pets they want, dogs and cats are usually at the top of their list. Serena, however, has a different animal in mind when she thinks of her future pet. According to her official bio for the show, Serena wants a pet chicken “so she could have a pet and an endless supply of eggs all in one”.
4. She Studied Communications
Serena may be young, but she’s already making major moved. In 2019, she graduated with honors from Wilfred Laurier University in Canada where she earned a degree in communication studies and business management option. She currently works as an intern for a communications company in Toronto.
5. She Loves Traveling
Getting out and seeing the world is something that Serena really enjoys doing. She has been afforded the opportunity to travel many times and she enjoys the experience of visiting new places and trying new things. Serena has visited several countries including Jamaica and Hungary.
6. She Enjoys Spending Time Outside
If Matt is looking for the type of woman who isn’t afraid to be in the great outdoors, Serena Pitt can certainly check that box. She loves spending time outside and seems to have a deep appreciation for nature. From hiking to swimming, you can usually catch Serena outdoors enjoying beautiful weather.
7. Sources Believe She Will Be In The Final Four
Season 25 is just getting started, but people are already making predictions about who they think will make it to the end. According to Reality Steve Serena makes it to the final four and even gets to go on a hometown date with Matt although she allegedly doesn’t win.
8. She Wants A Partner Who’s Willing To Share Food
Are you the type of person that is iffy about your partner reaching across the table to try a bite of your food? If so, you and Serena probably won’t get along too well. To her, sharing food is an important part of a relationship and she’s looking for a man that won’t be stingy with his plate.
9. She’s A Private Person
Although Serena is sharing a very intimate part of her life by being on The Bachelor, overall she seems to be a pretty private person. She is an active social media user, but her accounts don’t give away any serious personal details about her. There’s also a chance, however, that she’s decided to stay a little low until the end of the season.
10. She’s A Model
There’s no denying the fact that Serena is a natural in front of the camera, and she’s also got a beautiful face to match. With that combination it’s only right that she give modeling a try. While it doesn’t look like she’s ever worked with any major brands, her Instagram profile contains a few photos that appear to have been taken during a photoshoot. If she is hoping to launch a career in modeling, being on The Bachelor could help open some doors.