10 Things You Didn’t Know about Serj Tankian

Sometimes, you grow up thinking you’re going to be one thing, but you end up being many things. It’s nothing to be ashamed of, either. It just goes to show you’re multi-faceted and talented. Serj Tankian, for example, is multi-faceted. He’s a singer. He’s a songwriter. He is a producer. He is a political activist. He’s a son. He’s a husband. He’s a father. He’s a bandmate. He’s everyone’s favorite guitarist from System of a Down, and you know exactly who he is. He grew up loving music, but did he think he’d end up being so much in the music world? Let’s find out as much as we can.
1. He’s in his 50s
He was born on August 21, 1967. All four of his grandparents were survivors of the Armenian Genocide, which killed more than 1 million Armenians during World War I. It was a terrible time in the history of the world, but each of his grandparents was able to survive the mass killing of these innocent people, and that is a great story for them.
2. He’s from Beirut
He was born in Beirut, Lebanon. However, he did not live there long. He spent the first seven years of his life in Beirut, but that’s when his parents decided a move was in order. They relocated to Los Angeles, but they did not allow their son to forget his roots. They enrolled him in the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School. He did not know this at the time, but his future bandmates also went to the same school.
3. He’s a College Graduate
After he graduated high school, he began working on his college career. He was accepted into the California State University, Northridge program. He graduated in 1989 with a degree in marketing.
4. He Didn’t Start Playing Instruments Until College
The thing most fascinating about Tankian is that he didn’t begin playing music on any instrument until he was in his second year of college. Many musicians grow up playing their entire lives. He did not, however. He picked up a keyboard, and he began to play many instruments. It’s a fascinating story.
5. He is an Animal Rights Activist
Animals are, and always have been, an important subject in Tankian’s life. He became a vegetarian, forgoing any meat products, in an effort to save animals. He is also an advocate for animals by way of working with PETA. In addition to his animal rights activism, he’s also an environmental rights advocate.
6. He’s a Married Man
Tankian is a married man. He married his wife, Angela Madatyan in 2012. They were together for many years prior to their 2012 wedding date, and they are now the proud parents of a little boy who was born in late 2014. His name is Rumi.
7. He Splits His Living Time
He and his family live part-time in Los Angeles for his music and work, but they also split their time living in New Zealand. They have a home in Warkworth, and the family loves to spend time there. They work hard, they play hard, and they enjoy their time together as a family.
8. He’s Related to a Bandmate
Did you know that Serj Tankian and his System of a Down bandmate John Dolmayan are related? They aren’t related by blood, but they are related by marriage. Dolmayan’s wife is the sister of Tankian’s wife. They are close, but the brothers-in-law have opposite political views, which Tankian has called difficult. He was a staunch supporter of self-proclaimed socialist Bernie Sanders. Dolmayan is a huge supporter of President Donald Trump, and his brother-in-law is not a fan of that.
9. He Had Surgery in 2021
Fans were shocked and worried when they found out their favorite musician was undergoing surgery in early 2021. Fortunately, his surgery was to repair a herniated disc. We aren’t saying that it wasn’t a serious situation – all surgeries are a serious situation – but his fans were relieved to know that it wasn’t a major medical or health concern.
10. He’s Not a Fan of the Word God
It’s not that he doesn’t believe in God, but he feels the word has been used and abused since its creation. He prefers to call God by a different name, such as creator, for example. He feels that it makes more sense to him in his personal life to use words like that rather than to use the word God, so you won’t hear him using it.