Seth MacFarlane Releases Family Guy Podcast

It’s easy to think that even if the pandemic caused by the coronavirus hadn’t come along that a Family Guy podcast might have been the next step, or one of them, in Seth MacFarlane’s plan for the popular show since he’s done so many other things with it at this point. But putting Stewie and Brian in charge of the show, as Jeremy Dick of TVWeb has shown, is likely the best idea since among the Griffin’s and their friends and neighbors they’re actually the two characters that receive the most attention out of anyone. Yep, the dog and the baby are the favorite characters of many if you can believe that, but it’s not too hard to understand in some respects. In any case this podcast is pretty much just an extension of the show that’s speaking to the audience and giving the rundown of what’s happening in the world, as it even goes into the idea of hoarding and binge-buying that so many people are still doing. The toilet paper issue is of course one of the biggest discussions still out there since out of everything a person could possibly hoard, toilet paper is still one of the strangest choices since, gross as it is, there are plenty of items in the average household that could be used for such a purpose, and as long as one has running water there’s always a chance to reuse that item. Yes, gross, but washing machines and soap exist for a reason, so get over it.
As Brian and Stewie speak with guests on the show, meaning their family members and neighbors, one item of discussion that was bound to be interesting to NFL fans, who might join the list of other sports fans that have to watch as their sport is put on indefinite hold, is the trading of star quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One can almost hear the gears in Peter’s mind grinding together as he tries to sort this one out since Brady has been in New England for so long that trying to picture him anywhere else is more than a little difficult, and might even sound sacrilegious to diehard Patriots fans. But yes, number 12 is headed to Tampa Bay, and it’s easy to think just how many new Tampa Bay fans, or casual fans, there are going to be that spring up thanks to the move. It’s still funny to just sit here and imagine how hard it might be for a diehard Brady fan to really picture their icon in new uniform after he’s spent so many years in a Patriots jersey. Ken Belson of The New York Times has more on that matter. It’d be kind of like what might happen to Seahawks fans if Russell Wilson decided to jump ship and play for an AFC team after another few years. Shudder.
With this podcast however it’s definitely being shown that MacFarlane is doing what he can, and in a fun way, to connect with the fans and show that he hears their concerns and possibly feels what some of them are going through. It’s very easy to think that those who have been making millions upon millions of dollars thanks to their ideas and acting aren’t feeling the pinch of the pandemic as much as anyone else, and in a lot of cases it’s true. Those working in the entertainment industry at the highest levels are pretty well set when it comes to weathering a pandemic since a nice big home and flush bank account are more than enough to keep one secure in these times. But those that are naturally social and like to be out and about will be suffering slightly from a lock down so it’s understandable that a few people are bound to develop a pretty serious case of cabin fever. Thankfully MacFarlane appears to be the kind of guy that will find ways to entertain himself and others just like anyone else and will no doubt come through this current mess just fine. The podcast should be an entertaining and amusing attempt to keep Family Guy well within the realm of reality when dealing with the people while still maintaining its goofy and otherwise hilarious nature.
Since debuting in the 90s this show has been seen as one of the funniest, most controversial, and overall loved animated sitcoms on TV. The fact that its managed to upset a number of people isn’t surprising or too worrying since other shows have done the same and continue to run even in the face of stiff opposition. One thing that is refreshing about the show and has almost always been is that it’s not really trying to upset anyone, it’s just trying to have fun with topics that other people tend to get bent out of shape about, whereas other shows such as South Park enjoy being openly antagonistic.