Home
TV News
Several Theories On Why HBO Canceled Lovecraft Country

Several Theories On Why HBO Canceled Lovecraft Country

2 mins ago

In 2020, the world was introduced to Lovecraft Country starring veteran actors Jonathan Majors, Courtney B. Vance, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Michael Kenneth Williams about searching for his missing father in the 1950’s. When the new HBO arrived on the scene, it was met with acclaim and praised by critics and fans alike. Though Lovecraft became a bit messy as the season continued, the show remained the talk of the town once the final episode aired.

The season finale of the freshman show had an astounding high rating of 1.5 million viewers, which was up 16% from its series debut. On HBO Max, the first episode approached 10 million viewers; That’s right, I said 10 million viewers! The series just received a total of 18 Emmy nominations, including Best Lead Actor and Actress In A Drama Series for Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett. So, with record ratings and Emmy nominations, why did HBO decide to cancel a seemingly successful show?

Well, not every show is canceled for bad ratings or an expensive budget, though the true reason behind HBO axing Lovecraft remains a mystery as the network gave a reason. Here are several theories on why the HBO series was given the boot after its first season.

1.  High Budget Cost

While the exact budget for the mini-series has yet to be revealed, showrunner Misha Green revealed that the network gave them a massive high budget to work with due to the special effects.

“I think one episode of this show was [the same cost as] maybe five of ‘Underground,’” Green said during HBO’s virtual “Lovecraft Country” panel, held during the CTAM Press Tour. “The playground you can play in is incredible. Our production designer said we had 162 sets. The VFX houses we’ve been working with, the makeup special effects places we’ve been working with — they’re some of the biggest. They make ‘Star Wars’ movies. There are no limits other than my imagination, which is fantastic.”

It’s not uncommon for a network to cancel a show strictly due to budget, with shows such as Rome – who spent an estimated budget of $100 million on the 1st season – and Marco Polo – who lost the network an estimated budget of $200 million on its 1st season. The strange part about this is HBO remains hush-hush regarding their decision on cancelling the popular series. High budget definitely could’ve been a factor for the show’s cancellation; however, HBO’s silence on the matter is truly baffling

2.  Problems behind the scenes

Another key component of the series getting the boot could be due to problems behind the scenes. Now, there’s been no backstage news regarding any issues between the cast members, crew, and HBO; however, that doesn’t mean that the animosity isn’t being kept secret from outside viewers. Early in February, Deadline reported that Misha Green and a small team of writers were working on ideas for season two. Even though Lovecraft wasn’t officially renewed, the chances of the show being canceled sounded slim and perhaps something between February and June took place that changed the relationship between Green and HBO executives. Was it salary? Was it the budget? Did the two sides fail to agree on a set of issues? It’s likely someday we’ll know the true reason HBO decided to cancel the show and it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if internal conflict was the source of HBO’s decision.

3. HBO hated the racial themes of the show

Look, HBO is no stranger to showing controversial themes across their programming; however, we can’t simply dismiss this idea. The moment, shows and movies tackling racism is a hot topic in Hollywood at the moment, with Peele bringing it to the forefront with “Get Out” and other shows such as “Them” continuing to tackle the tough subject. However, it’s indeed possible that one of the higher-ups just wasn’t a fan of the way Lovecraft illustrating the racial prejudice back in the 1950s. Now, when HBO Max first arrived on the scene, the network removed the classic film, “Gone with the Wind” due to the racism depicted in the movie.

Granted, “Gone with the Wind” is back on the new app; however, the purpose was to showcase that it’s possible HBO just wasn’t a fan of the content and theme. HBO doesn’t have a bad rep when it comes to removing films or television when topics of racial injustice come into play; Hell, The Wire is considered one of the best shows ever and HBO never had any issues with the themes depicted throughout its five-season run. However, times change and with the failure to address the reasoning behind Lovecraft’s surprising cancellation, anything is possible.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

Several Theories On Why HBO Canceled Lovecraft Country
Behind Her Eyes: See How David Straightens His Records with the Police
New Dungeons & Dragons Bringing Back Characters from the ’80s Cartoon
You Season 3 Prepares for Its Most Awaited Return
Three Movies That Quentin Tarantino Should’ve Moved Forward With
Five Underrated Movie Villains of 80s Movies
Five Movie Franchises That Would Have Rocked if They Stopped at One
The Top 10 Netflix Movies To Watch This July
10 Things You Didn’t Know about David Pascoe
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mariah Fineman
Five Actors You Forgot Had Identical Twins
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leah Shafer
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
batman fortnite 5
Betrayal Lies Ahead in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5
batman fortnite 4
Deathstroke Makes His Move in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4
batman fortnite 3
Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 Pits Batman Against Snake Eyes
What We Know about Yona of the Dawn Season 2 So Far
What We Know about The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2
What We Know about Horimiya Season 2 So Far
Will We See a Chivalry Of A Failed Knight Season 2?
battlefield portal
What We Know About Battlefield Portal So Far
Bowser’s Fury: New Game from Nintendo Satisfies Us Gamers
pokemon unite
What Should You Expect With Pokemon Unite?
symmetre gaming mouse
IOGEAR Delivers Affordable Gaming Mouse and Mouse Mats, But Should You Buy Them?