Shadowrun Trilogy for Nintendo Switch Announced

In the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has announced that the Shadowrun Trilogy will be releasing soon for Nintendo Switch. For those that don’t know, Shadowrun is a “cult tactical RPG game taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this one-of-a-kind setting that has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades.” Yeah, sounds similar to one of the most recent Cyperpunk entries right? Well, this one is a little different. It’s a much more tactical game and it’s being developed by Paradox Interactive. The original Shadowrun Trilogy started releasing in 2013 with Shadowrun Returns. A title that was met with critical acclaim and mostly positive reviews. We’re excited to once again be able to navigate the Shadowrun cyberpunk world and to see just how much things can change since the original. Let’s go down a little history lesson with the three titles that will be available in this upcoming title coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.
Shadowrun Returns
The original Shadowrun is a unique tabletop RPG where cyberpunk meets fantasy that was brought to the video game world as a single-player tactical RPG by its creator Jordan Weissman. It was met with incredibly positive reviews and managed to expand on a world that was interesting, immersive, and pretty bloody. The skill-based character making has a variety of classes to choose from that are unique and exclusive to the world of Shadowrun Returns. Take the mantle of classes such as Street Samurai, Physical Adepts, Shamans, Mages, Riggers, and Deckers. Sounds exciting yet? Well, it should. We can’t wait to see how Paradox Interactive will take this world and modernize it for the Nintendo Switch.
The story is described as “MAN MEETS MAGIC & MACHINE. The year is 2054. Magic has returned to the world, awakening powerful creatures of myth and legend. Technology merges with flesh and consciousness. Elves, trolls, orks and dwarves walk among us, while ruthless corporations bleed the world dry. You are a shadowrunner – a mercenary living on the fringes of society, in the shadows of massive corporate arcologies, surviving day-by-day on skill and instinct alone. When the powerful or the desperate need a job done, you get it done… by any means necessary. In the urban sprawl of the Seattle metroplex, the search for a mysterious killer sets you on a trail that leads from the darkest slums to the city’s most powerful megacorps. You will need to tread carefully, enlist the aid of other runners, and master powerful forces of technology and magic in order to emerge from the shadows of Seattle unscathed.”
Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director’s Cut
The first major expansion of Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall features a story that “In 2012, magic returned to our world, awakening powerful creatures of myth and legend. Among them was the Great Dragon Feuerschwinge, who emerged without warning from the mountains of Germany, unleashing fire, death, and untold destruction across the countryside. It took German forces nearly four months to finally shoot her down – and when they did, their victory became known as The Dragonfall. It’s 42 years later – 2054 – and the world has changed. Unchecked advances in technology have blurred the line between man and machine. Elves and trolls walk among us, ruthless corporations bleed the world dry, and Feuerschwinge’s reign of terror is just a distant memory. Germany is splintered – a stable anarchy is known as the “Flux State” controls the city of Berlin. It’s a place where power is ephemeral, almost anything goes, and the right connections can be the difference between success and starvation. For you and your team of battle-scarred shadowrunners, there’s no better place to earn a quick payday. Now, a new threat is rising, one that could mean untold chaos and devastation. One that soon has you and your team caught on the wrong side of a deadly conspiracy. The only clue: whispers of the Dragonfall. Rumors that the Great Dragon Feuerschwinge may still be alive, waiting for the right moment to return”
This Shadowrun incorporates the management of your very own team. Every member of your team has their own reason for being there. Their own motivations and their own story. It’s interesting getting to know them and it gets much more personal when you are choosing who takes on this incredible dystopian adventure.
Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition
Shadowrun Hong Kung – Extended Edition introduces a whole new adventure where “HONG KONG. A stable and prosperous port of call in a sea of chaos, warfare, and political turmoil. The Hong Kong Free Enterprise Zone is a land of contradictions – it is one of the most successful centers of business in the Sixth World, and home to one of the world’s most dangerous sprawl sites. A land of bright lights, gleaming towers, and restless spirits where life is cheap and everything is for sale.” It is revered as one of the most critically acclaimed RPG’s of 2015 and it’s coming back in a new way to the Nintendo Switch. We’re very excited to see just what kind of upgrades the Shadowrun Trilogy will bring to the table.