Shahar Isaac has always loved to perform, but he probably never could’ve imagined that that love would eventually lead to him building a worldwide fan base. Although his career got off to somewhat of a slow star, things are really moving for him now. In 2019, he got his first big break when he was cast as Simon Peter in a religious-based TV show called The Chosen. The role has introduced him to a wide audience and people are really loving his work in the role. Now that The Chosen is back for a second season, people are excited to watch him continue to bring his character to life. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Shahar Isaac.
1. He Only Has Three TV Credits
Like many of the other actors on The Chosen, Shahar does not have a very long list of TV credits. He made his TV debut in 2015 when he appeared in an episode of Person of Interest. After that, he only had one other TV role before being cast in The Chosen. Despite not having a ton of TV experience, Shahar still stepped into the role of Simon Peter with poise and professionalism.
2. He Has Theater Experience
Just because Shahar doesn’t have much TV experience doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a lot of acting experience overall. He has spent a good portion of his career on the stage where he’s been in plays such as The Two Gentlemen of Verona and Merchant of Venice.
3. He Is Believed To Be Jewish
Many of the cast members on The Chosen are very religious people in real life. Shahar, however, hasn’t been as open about his personal beliefs. However, a Reddit thread about Shahar suggests that he is a Jewish man with Israeli roots. One user, tabarknock, even said that he believes that Shahar is a native Hebrew speaker.
4. He Loves Taking Pictures
Being in front of the camera as an actor may be how Shahar earns his living, but in his free time, he loves stepping behind the camera as a photographer. Taking pictures appears to be one of his favorite things to do and he has a knack for capturing some of the most beautiful moments. He has shared several of the photos he’s taken on Instagram.
5. He Studied At Rutgers University
While it’s unclear when Shahar moved to the United States from Israel, we do know that once he attended Rutgers University in New Jersey where he studied acting under David Esbjornson and Barbara Marchant. He earned a bachelor’s of fine arts from the school, but it’s unclear when he graduated.
6. He Plays The Guitar
Acting and photography aren’t the only ways Shahar likes to let his creative side show. He is also a talented bass player. While it looks like he may have done some performances, it doesn’t appear that he has ever released any music of his own and there’s no information to suggest that he has any plans to.
7. He Likes To Travel
Shahar is a very adventurous person and he likes to get out and see as much of the world as possible. In addition to having lived in Israel and the United States, Shahar also likes to get out and see as much of the world as possible. He has gotten lots of opportunities to travel and there’s no doubt that he’s doing to get even more in the future.
8. He Is A Very Private Person
Since Shahar was cast in The Chosen, there has been an increasing number of people who want to learn more about him. Unfortunately, however, doing that is much easier said than done. Shahar hasn’t shared any information about his personal life and he also hasn’t done many interviews.
9. He Likes To Stay Active
Shahar certainly isn’t the kind of person who likes to sit around all day. While we don’t know the specifics of Shahar’s workout routine, it clear that he likes to keep himself in good shape. Not only is regular exercise good for a person’s body, but it also has some great mental health benefits as well.
10. He Is Not Really Into Social Media
Shahar’s fans will be happy to know that does have an Instagram account, but unfortunately, he isn’t the most active user. When he does post, it’s mostly of photos he’s taken or things that are related to his work. As he gets further in his career, he may decide to put more time into building his online presence.