2020 is shaping to be a huge year for Shalom Brune-Franklin. The 25-year-old actress has been working hard to establish herself in the entertainment industry, and she’s finally on the bring her big break. Shalom will appear in the upcoming Netflix series, Cursed, which is set to air on July 17th. There isn’t much information on her role at the moment, but fans are excited to see what she brings to the table. Since appearing in a successful Netflix series could quickly make someone an overnight star, there’s no doubt that this opportunity will be life changing for Shalom. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Shalom Brune-Franklin.
1. She Has A Diverse Background
Shalom comes from a very diverse cultural background. She was born in England to a Thai father and a Mauritian mother. When she was a child, she and her family relocated to Australia. Shalom is proud of all of the different elements that have made her who she is. She currently spends her time living between England and Australia.
2. She Fell Into Acting By Accident
There are some actors who knew that acting was their calling at a very young age. However, Shalom’s story is a little bit different. She never had a specific ‘a-ha’ moment when it came to acting. Instead, she fell into acting during high school after failing out of math. She quickly realized that learning lines and getting into character came naturally for her.
3. She Admires Several Successful Actresses
As a young actress who is working hard to make her mark on the industry, Shalom looks up to many of the success actresses that came before her. As a black woman, she has an extra special appreciation for black actresses that have made careers out of playing strong characters. She cites Viola Davis and Thandie Newton as two of her biggest inspirations.
4. She’s A Strong Supporter Of Female Empowerment
The entertainment industry is usually considered a fairly cutthroat environment. But Shalmon is all about being in spaces that empower others. She told Miss FQ, “There is nothing more important than the support, love and uplifting of others in this current world, regardless of race, gender or politics. I believe that we have to get better at helping one another and accepting all parts of one another. ”
5. She Loves Soccer
Shalom isn’t a competitive athlete, but she still loves to get out and have a good time on the soccer field. When she has time away from work, she enjoys spending the day kicking the ball around with her friends. As a native of London, it’s no surprise that Shalom is a big soccer fan.
6. She’s Not Very Active On Social Media
Having a strong social media presence has almost become a requirement for people in the entertainment industry. However, there are lots of people in the industry who still prefer not to spend a lot of time building their platform. Shalom appears to have chosen that route. Although she does have an Instagram page, she doesn’t post often and has less than 2,000 followers. I have a feeling she’ll see an increase in her follower count which Cursed airs.
7. Her Parents Are Her Role Models
There are people in the entertainment industry that Shalom looks up to, but her true role models have always been her parents. Although she didn’t have a lot growing up, her parents worked hard to make sure that she and her younger brother had a great childhood.
8. She’s Formally Trained
After discovering her natural talent for acting during high school, Shalom still wasn’t convinced that it was something she wanted to do as a career. When the time came to enroll in university, she planned on studying journalism at Edith Cowan. However, after some enrollment issues, she decided to try the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) instead.
9. She Has A Clear Idea Of Success
For lots of people, success is primarily dependent on the amount of money they make and the level of status they achieve. That isn’t the how Shalom will be measuring her success, though. For her, the true mark of success is how happy she is with her work and how at peace she feels with the people around her.
10. She’s Motivated By Love
No matter how much you love what you do, it’s always nice to have something that motives you to keep going. Shalom’s sense of motivation comes from the love she has for her family and friends and an overall zest for life. She is grateful for all the opportunities she’s been given, and she doesn’t plan on wasting a single one.