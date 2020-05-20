Shane Harper started his career as a child star. However, as we all know, transitioning into an adult actor isn’t easy. Fortunately, it looks like Shane is well on his way. He has all of the key ingredients to be a big star: he’s handsome, talented, and hardworking. That hard work has definitely been paying off in the form of awesome opportunities, and his biggest one as an adult has officially come along. As a main cast member on Starz new series, Hightown, Shane will have the chance to share his talents with an even wider audience. Although the show is still early in its first season, viewers and critics have high hopes for success. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Shane Harper.
1. He’s Also A Musician
On top if his work as an actor, Shane has also had a successful career as a musician. In 2012, he released his self-titled debut album which peaked at number 17 on the US Heat chart. Since then, he has released two EPs and several singles.
2. He Has A Black Belt
Shane may not be the biggest guy around, but he’s still not someone you want to mess with. He has been training in karate for years and is officially a black belt. Maybe one day he’ll get the chance to put his martial arts skills to good use in one of his roles.
3. He Loves The Movie Newsies
Shane Harper is a big fan of the 1992 Disney movie, Newsies. The film is set in 1899 and is loosely based on the the Newsboys’ Strike of 1899. If the film were to be remade, he would love to get the opportunity to play Jack Kelly.
4. He Grew Up In Church
Faith is at the center of everything Shane does, and it has been that way since he was a child. He grew up in the church and still maintains the Christian values he learned. In an interview with Marilette Sanchez, Shane said that his “values as a Christian hinge on the centricity of grace and the gospel of Jesus Christ. The biggest challenges I face all revolve around the temptation of narcism and self-worship. Christianity is all about loving God well, and loving our neighbors. We’re called to serve the people around us but It’s very easy in this business to be self-serving.”
5. He’s A Coldplay Fan
When it comes to music, Shane is a huge fan of the band Coldplay. One of his favorite songs by the group is “Ink”. If he could pick any artist to tour with Coldplay would definitely be at the top of his list. Adele and John Mayer are also people he would love to tour with.
6. He Wrote A Song About His Ex
Like many other creative people, Shane often draws on his own experiences when writing music. In an interview with Seventeen Magazine, Shane confirmed that his single “Like I Did” was inspired by his relationship and subsequent breakup with his ex-girlfriend and fellow actor, Bridgit Mendler. He added, “I think it’s important for people to know that when I do write music, it’s not made up stories. As an artist, I want to share my stories and that’s what these songs are and I hope that people can connect to it that way.”
7. He Loves Los Angeles
Shane was born and raised in California. Thanks to his profession, he has gotten the chance to travel to some very cool places. However, out of all the places he’s been, he says that Los Angeles is still one of his favorite cities and remains his top choice when it comes to places to live.
8. If He Wasn’t Entertaining He’d Be Writing
Even though it’s clear that Shane was born to be an actor and a musician, he says that if he wasn’t doing either of those things he probably would have been an writer. However, he didn’t specify exactly what he would be interested in writing.
9. He Was A Big Full House Fan
No matter how old we all get, the TV shows we loved as kids will always have special places in our hearts. For Shane, one of the shows that will always remain a favorite is the now classic sitcom, Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995.
10. He’s Good At Hula Hooping
Have you ever wondered whether or not Shane Harper has a hidden talent? The answer is yes. In his Q&A with Hollywire, Shane shared that his hidden talent is that he’s very good at hula hooping. Unfortunately, he didn’t put his skills on display.