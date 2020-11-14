Since Shane’s wife, Emily, joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2018, Shane has had no choice but to go along for the ride. Although he’s not technically a cast member on the show, he has gotten a good amount of camera time. Subsequently, his relationship with Emily has also gotten a lot of attention and the attention hasn’t always been good. Even though the two hit a very rough patch and were even considering divorce at one point, they seem to be back on track now and fans are excited to see what the latest season has in story for Shane and Emily. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Shane Simpson.
1.He Doesn’t Let Negative Comments Bring Him Down
Being on a reality TV show may seem cool on the surface, but in reality it usually comes with lots of criticism. Shane knows this first hand. During his time on the show, he has gotten more than his fair share of criticism from viewers, but he’s taken it all in stride.
2. He’s Been Married Before
Outside of what has been shared on the show, there isn’t much information out there on Emily and Shane’s relationship. What we do know, however, is that Shane and Emily have been married for over a decade and he was married at least once prior to his relationship with Emily. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get any details on his first wife.
3. He Keeps A Low Profile On Social Media
Even though he doesn’t mind making a few appearances on RHOC here and there, Shane seems to prefer to keep a low profile. He does have an Instagram account, however, it’s private and the fact that he only has 146 followers makes it clear that he doesn’t accept everyone’s request.
4. Jenny McCarthy Called Him A Loser
The vibe on Watch What Happens Live is usually pretty fun and laid back, but that changed when Jenny McCarthy and Emily Simpson appeared on an episode of the show together. Things were going well, but when the two started playing a game called “Who’s the Bigger Dork?” During the game, McCarthy referred to Shane as a “loser” and a “dork” and things quickly became very awkward.
5. Some Fans Believe His Marriage To Emily Is Fake
Everyone knows that Emily and Shane have had their problems, but some people think it’s even deeper than what was shown on TV. An article from All About Tea suggests that, at this point, their marriage is entirely for show. The article alleges that the couple lives two completely different lives and doesn’t even sleep in the same bed.
6. His Parents Help Him And Emily Financially
Anyone who has watched any of the Real Housewives shows has probably wondered how much money these people actually have. Of course, they look rich and glamorous on TV, but do they really make enough money to live the lifestyles they portray? In the Simpson family’s case, it looks like Shane’s parents are a big part of the reason they’re able to live large.
7. He Went To Law School
Shane earned a juris doctor degree from Whittier Law School in California. While earning a law degree is definitely an accomplishment, passing the bar is the truth icing on the cake. Unfortunately for Shane, however, even after several attempts at the California bar, he has yet to pass. Emily told Bravo that Shane does have plans to take the test again in the future.
8. He Might Work In Insurance
Whether or not Shane has a job is something that is frequently discussed among RHOC fans and he has often been accused of not working at all. According to a LinkedIn profile believed to belong to Shane, he has been working as a claims investigator for the last five years.
9. He’s A Great Dad
People have a lot of things to say about Shane, but if there’s one thing that no one can take from him it’s that he’s a great father. In addition to the three children he has with Emily, Shane also has two older children from his previous marriage. Emily wrote a heart felt Instagram post for Shane on Father’s Day where she expressed just how much he does for their family.
10. There Is A Parody Twitter Account In His Honor
Shane not being into social media hasn’t stopped RHOC fans from creating an account for him. The Twitter username @RealOCShane tweets is a parody account that tweets as if it were Shane. So far, the account has already gotten almost 800 followers.