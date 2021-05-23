For more than a decade, Shannon Kook has been sharing his acting skills with the world. He made his first on-screen appearance in 2009 and got his first big break the following year. Shannon’s work has reached countless people and his natural ability to entertain has proven to be an invaluable asset. No matter the genre or the character, Shannon knows exactly how to put on a good show. Most people will recognize him from his role in shows like The 100 and Nancy Drew. Shannon will also have a role in the upcoming scary movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It which is set to be released in 2021. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Shannon Kook.
1. He Has a Diverse Background
Shannon was born in South Africa to a South African mother and a Mauritian father with Chinese ancestry. He moved to Canada at a relatievely early age where he began to study acting. His given name is Shannon Kook-Chun, but he decided to drop the Chun once he entered the entertainment industry.
2. He’s A Producer
Shannon Kook has already proven that he has what it takes to light up the screen, but he’s also interested in showing what he can do from the other side. He made his debut as a producer in 2015 with a film named Goliath. In the years to come, he also hopes to do some directing.
3. He Loves To Dance
As a creative person, Shannon is always looking for ways to express himself. While acting is the primary way he does that, it certainly isn’t the only way. Shannon loves to dance and he has some very impressive moves out on the dance floor. He is especially well versed in the bachata.
4. He Has almost 50 Acting Credits
Once Shannon decided that he wanted to be an actor, he began working extremely hard to build a successful career for himself. Along the way, he has built a very solid resume that includes some well-known projects. To date, he has a total of 48 screen credits and that includes his upcoming role in The Conjuring.
5. He Enjoys Showing Love To His Fans
Shannon fully understands that the support of his fans have played a huge role in the success he’s had over the years. He is grateful for all of their love and he likes to show it back when he gets the chance. Shannon often posts pictures of the fan art people have created for him.
6. He’s A Very Active Person
As someone who makes his living by being in front of a camera, it goes without saying that Shannon wants to be camera ready at all times. As a result, he spends a lot of time working out to make sure that he stays in tip-top shape. On top of the physical benefits of exercise, it also has some great benefits for the mind.
7. He’s An Outdoors Kind Of Guy
If there’s one thing Shannon isn’t going to do, it’s sit down and let life pass him by. He is the kind of person who loves to get out and make the most of every moment. He really loves spending time out in nature. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include hiking, swimming, and camping.
8. He’s A Dog Dad
If you have to spend time outside, who better to do it with than an adorable dog? Shannon is a very proud dog dad and his fur baby, Nala, accompanies him on almost all of his adventures. While he hasn’t created a separate Instagram account for Nala, she does have her own highlight section on Shannon’s profile.
9. He’s All About Positivity
No matter what path you choose to follow in life, you’re going to have to deal with a good amount of ups and downs. Sometimes, it can be hard not to let the downs make you feel discouraged. Shannon has worked hard to try to see the bright side of things and it’s become a big part of who he is. Shannon is all about creating and promoting good vibes. He loves sharing positive messages with his followers on social media.
10. He Would Love To Work With Shailene Woodley
Shannon has gotten the chance to work with some big names during his career, but there’s another one he’d like to add to the list. When asked if there’s someone he would love to work with, Shannon told Talk Nerdy with Us, “Shailene Woodley for sure. I look up to her a lot. She’s a young lady, but I love how she separated her work and the whole notion of Hollywood from everything. She’s very, very eco-conscious, and seems very awake, and she’s a spiritual person. I think Shailene Woodley has really interesting views on the world, and I love the way she’s been an example to young women and men too, by her way of life.”