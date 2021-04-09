10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shannon St. Clair

If you are unfamiliar with Shannon St. Clair, it’s because you’re not reading Page Six often enough. She’s the rumored new girl in the life of Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy, and her name is currently everywhere. Their newfound romance is gossip-worthy on every level, and everyone is talking about it. They’ve been making headlines left and right as rumors about their romance – or fling as some are calling it – circulate the gossip sites. But, who is she? What’s she like, and why does the entire world care that she’s the woman in Portnoy’s life?
1. She’s an NFL Cheerleader
She was once a cheerleader for the Philadelphia Eagles. She no longer cheers for the team, but it was a big part of her life for quite some time. As of late, she’s been more interested in cozying up to the CEO in Miami where he’s been seen out and about with numerous women in his escape from the cold and the lockdowns up north. She’s been the most constant of his string of women in Miami clubs, and it’s why the world is talking.
2. She’s Active on Instagram
It might be an understatement to say she’s active on the social media platform. She regularly posts photos of herself in bikinis and regularly wearing as little as possible with very cheeky captions. Her confidence level is on par, and she’s having a good time.
3. She is In Her 20s
The man she is rumored to be spending some quality time with is nearly 20 years her senior. Portnoy is 43, and she’s thought to be around 24. She’s young, but she’s clearly having some fun, and who is to deny them their happy fling?
4. She Works for a Construction Group
She says she’s in marketing online, but she also lists herself as a controller for a company called the Ronan Construction Group. We don’t know what that means, but we imagine that she’s somehow involved in the marketing of the company in some capacity.
5. She Works Out
One thing Shannon St. Clair does well is take care of herself. She works out regularly, and she takes great care of herself. She is good about what she eats and how she cares for her body, but do not expect her to order a salad at dinner. She likes to eat the good stuff as much as the rest of the world, but she also takes it in moderation.
6. She’s College Educated
To obtain her degree in business administration, she began her college career at a place called the Bucks Community College. She then moved on to complete her degree at Temple University. She spent two years there, and she graduated in 2019 with her degree in business administration. She’s using her degree today.
7. She’s an Influencer
With more than 27.6k followers on Instagram alone, you can regularly see Shannon St. Clair working on her influencing skills. She’s got a lot of partnerships with brands and designers, and she’s regularly photographing herself in different ensembles and at different events where she uses the hashtag “partner” along with the name of the brand.
8. She is Very Close to Her Mother
She and her mom are very close. The only time she posts photos that are not of herself modeling one look or another, it’s with her mom. It was her college graduation, it’s with her mom who she calls her twin, and it’s always the most adorable. She does look just like her mother if we are being honest.
9. She’s Very Private
She might be very open about her modeling and her influencing online, but she’s not very open about her life otherwise. She keeps very much to herself. She doesn’t post anything overly personal, such as anything about any relationships she might be. She keeps that information very close to the vest. She’s not said anything about her rumored Miami fling, either, but she did show him in an Instagram story recently.
10. She Enjoys Traveling
Her Instagram profile is all about her travels. She has a good time seeing the world. She likes to post photos of herself in various cities ranging all the way from Orange County, California to Miami to New York City to Dubai. She’s often seen traveling either with friends or with her family, but she’s always doing something that is worthy of the ‘gram. She’s clearly living her best life, and her best life is allowing her to fully enjoy herself at this stage in her life.