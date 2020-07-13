The last couple years have been very exciting for Shannon Thornton. Although she made her on screen debut in 2010, she didn’t appear again until 2016. Since then, she has been on a roll. She has gotten some great opportunities. Now she’s finally on the brink of her big break. Shannon has a main role in the new Starz series, P-Valley, where she will play a character named Keyshawn AKA Miss Mississippi. The show will center around a group of strippers who work at a club in the Mississippi Delta. The highly anticipated series is already getting lots of attention and it’s sure to put Shannon on the map. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Shannon Thornton.
1. She Was In Power
Does Shannon’s face look familiar to you? If so, you’ve probably seen her in the hit series Power which also aired on Starz. On the show, Shannon played Quinn Phillips. Although she didn’t have a major role on the show, she still left a lasting impression on lots of viewers.
2. She’s A Big Michael Jackson Fan
Widely known as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson is arguably the most well-known entertainer of all-time. Shannon is a huge fan. Like many people, Shannon cites Michael Jackson as one of the people who influenced her into wanting to have a career in the entertainment industry.
3. She’s From Connecticut
Shannon is a native of Hartford, CT which is located about two hours away from New York City. Although Connecticut is a nice place to live for lots of recents, it’s not the best place to pursue a career in entertainment. As a result, Shannon eventually relocated to New York.
4. She’s A Model
Shannon is a natural when it comes to being in front of the camera – and that extends beyond acting. She also has experience working as a model and has done several commercials throughout her career. She has also done photoshoots for Magazines like Essence and Black Hair Magazine.
5. She’s An Artist
Shannon is seriously a woman of many talents. When she isn’t busy with work, one of her favorite things to do is pain and she’s really good at it. She loves to create vibrant paintings of celebrities and athletes. She often shares her work on her Instagram story. Some of the people she’s painted include Michael Jordan and Odell Beckham Jr.
6. She Appreciates All Of Her Fans
It’s impossible to have a successful career in entertainment without having a strong fanbase. Unfortunately though, some celebrities take their fans for granted. However, that isn’t Shannon’s style. She is extremely grateful for all of the people who have shown her support and appreciation over the years. She tries to show her fans love on social media whenever she can.
7. She Took Dance Classes For The Role
If you’ve ever thought that being a stripper was easy, you might want to think again. Pole dancing requires a tremendous amount of upperbody strength and it takes a lot of practice to pull off some of the complicated maneuvers. In order to prepare for their roles, Shannon and her cast mates took dance classes. She also began working out to increase her strength and stamina.
8. The Tattoos She Has In the Show Are Fake
When you tune in to P-Valley, you’ll notice that Shannon’s character has a few tattoos. However, they are all fake. The show’s makeup team added tattoos for Shannon and several other cast members every day before filming began. Although the process was incredibly time consuming, the end result looks amazing.
9. People Love Her Feet
Shannon isn’t just famous for her acting skills, apparently she’s famous for her feet as well. Yup, you read that right. Shannon’s feed have a 5 star rating on Wikifeet which is a database dedicated to sharing pictures of famous people’s feet. The website has over two dozen pictures of her feet and people seem to really love them. If Shannon ever decides to become a foot model, it looks like she already has a very captive audience.
10. She Learned A Lot While Shooting P-Valley
Unless you’ve worked at a strip club or know someone who has, the ins and outs of strip culture are probably foreign to you. From the outside looking in, it can be easy to be judgmental. Through her work on the show, Shannon was able to gain lots of insight into what life is like for many women who find themselves working in that environment. She has a tremendous amount of respect for women like Keyshawn.