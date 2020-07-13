Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shannon Thornton

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shannon Thornton

58 seconds ago

The last couple years have been very exciting for Shannon Thornton. Although she made her on screen debut in 2010, she didn’t appear again until 2016. Since then, she has been on a roll. She has gotten some great opportunities. Now she’s finally on the brink of her big break. Shannon has a main role in the new Starz series, P-Valley, where she will play a character named Keyshawn AKA Miss Mississippi. The show will center around a group of strippers who work at a club in the Mississippi Delta. The highly anticipated series is already getting lots of attention and it’s sure to put Shannon on the map. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Shannon Thornton.

1. She Was In Power

Does Shannon’s face look familiar to you? If so, you’ve probably seen her in the hit series Power which also aired on Starz. On the show, Shannon played Quinn Phillips. Although she didn’t have a major role on the show, she still left a lasting impression on lots of viewers.

2. She’s A Big Michael Jackson Fan

Widely known as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson is arguably the most well-known entertainer of all-time. Shannon is a huge fan. Like many people, Shannon cites Michael Jackson as one of the people who influenced her into wanting to have a career in the entertainment industry.

3. She’s From Connecticut

Shannon is a native of Hartford, CT which is located about two hours away from New York City. Although Connecticut is a nice place to live for lots of recents, it’s not the best place to pursue a career in entertainment. As a result, Shannon eventually relocated to New York.

4. She’s A Model

Shannon is a natural when it comes to being in front of the camera – and that extends beyond acting. She also has experience working as a model and has done several commercials throughout her career. She has also done photoshoots for Magazines like Essence and Black Hair Magazine.

5. She’s An Artist

Shannon is seriously a woman of many talents. When she isn’t busy with work, one of her favorite things to do is pain and she’s really good at it. She loves to create vibrant paintings of celebrities and athletes. She often shares her work on her Instagram story. Some of the people she’s painted include Michael Jordan and Odell Beckham Jr.

6. She Appreciates All Of Her Fans

It’s impossible to have a successful career in entertainment without having a strong fanbase. Unfortunately though, some celebrities take their fans for granted. However, that isn’t Shannon’s style. She is extremely grateful for all of the people who have shown her support and appreciation over the years. She tries to show her fans love on social media whenever she can.

7. She Took Dance Classes For The Role

If you’ve ever thought that being a stripper was easy, you might want to think again. Pole dancing requires a tremendous amount of upperbody strength and it takes a lot of practice to pull off some of the complicated maneuvers. In order to prepare for their roles, Shannon and her cast mates took dance classes. She also began working out to increase her strength and stamina.

8. The Tattoos She Has In the Show Are Fake

When you tune in to P-Valley, you’ll notice that Shannon’s character has a few tattoos. However, they are all fake. The show’s makeup team added tattoos for Shannon and several other cast members every day before filming began. Although the process was incredibly time consuming, the end result looks amazing.

9. People Love Her Feet

Shannon isn’t just famous for her acting skills, apparently she’s famous for her feet as well. Yup, you read that right. Shannon’s feed have a 5 star rating on Wikifeet which is a database dedicated to sharing pictures of famous people’s feet. The website has over two dozen pictures of her feet and people seem to really love them. If Shannon ever decides to become a foot model, it looks like she already has a very captive audience.

10. She Learned A Lot While Shooting P-Valley

Unless you’ve worked at a strip club or know someone who has, the ins and outs of strip culture are probably foreign to you. From the outside looking in, it can be easy to be judgmental. Through her work on the show, Shannon was able to gain lots of insight into what life is like for many women who find themselves working in that environment. She has a tremendous amount of respect for women like Keyshawn.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer
Happy Days
Five Shows Where a Character Was Removed but it Was Never Addressed
The Reason Captain Kirk Lost His Shirt So Much in Star Trek
How Gilligan Could Get Stranded on an Island With Only a 3 Hour Tour
Five of the Worst Casting Mistakes in the DCEU
Five Things We Learned from The On-Gaku: Our Sound Trailer
Five Mistakes in Movies That Actually Made Them Better
Why Robert Downey Jr. Passed on Jack Nicholson Playing his Father
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shannon Thornton
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tim Malcolm
10 Things You Didn’t Know about J. Alphonse Nicholson
Five Comedic Actors We’d Like to See in Really Dark Roles
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Five Most Inappropriate Marvel Characters Ever Created
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing