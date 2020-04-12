Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most recognizable basketball players of his generation – both on and off the court. The four time NBA champion retired in 2011, but has been remained a strong presence in the league. He currently works as a sports analyst on the TNT postgame show, Inside the NBA. Although his resume is already full of lots of experiences, he’s about to add another one to the list: reality TV star. That’s right, Shaq has his own reality series on TNT, and it’s not about what you might think. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Shaq Life.
1. Viewers Will Get To See How Shaq Handles Business
Shaq’s fans are already very familiar with this athletic aspect of his life, but Shaq Life will give people a chance to see what Shaq’s life is like away from sports. Viewers will be able to watch Shaq as he embarks on new business ventures and nurtures existing ones.
2. There Will Be Lots Of Guest Appearances
Shaq will be the star, but he won’t be the only person the show. Each week, the show will feature different guests ranging from celebrities to young kids needing advice on. Through each person her appears on the show, viewers will get the chance to see different sides of Shaq’s personality. In a statement regarding the show, Shaq said, “I’m ready to bring viewers along for the wild ride that is my life.”
3. Shaq Life Will Feature A Famous Narrator
Narrators aren’t commonplace on reality TV shows, but Shaq has never been the type to follow the crowd. Shaq Life will be hosted by the one and only Samuel L. Jackson. If you’re familiar with any of Jackson’s work, you know that he will make for quite an entertaining host.
4. TNT Will Make Charitable Donations For The Show Each Week
When Shaq Life airs its first episode, TNT will make a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of America. The network will continue to make donations to various organizations each Thursday when the show airs. The guest who appears on the show will be able to choose who the donation goes to.
5. Viewers Will See Shaq Fight
Even though his days as a professional athlete are over, Shaq still has a very competitive spirit. At some point this season, viewers will get the chance to see Shaq train for an MMA fight. Once his training is complete, he will get the chance to fight in a match.
6. Shaq Will Be Offering Movie Recommendations
Now that most of us are spending a lot more time at home than usual, it’s the perfect time to catch up on some movies. If you feel like you’ve been running out of things don’t watch, don’t worry. Shaq is more than happy to share some movie recommendations. Each week, before the show, the network will play one of Shaq’s favorite movies.
7. Start Time For Shaq Life Will Vary Each Week
Since a movie will be airing before the show every week, Shaq Life will have a bit of an unconventional schedule. The show will begin after the movie which means the air time will depend on the length of the film.
8. Viewers Will See Shaq Being A Dad
Shaq is the proud father of six and he loves spending time with his kids. On the show, viewers will be able to see Shaq hanging out with his family. Some viewers may already be familiar with his son, Shareef, who plays basketball at Louisiana State University.
9. There Will Be Lots Of Dancing
Shaq has always loved music. In the 90s, he even had a rap career in the early 90s. In fact, his debut album, Shaq Diesel, went platinum. He was even featured on a Michael Jackson song in 1995. Even though his rapping days are over, Shaq will still be incorporating music into his show. Each week, Shaq and his guest will have a little dance session to a DJ set created by Shaq himself.
10. Shaq Life Isn’t Shaq’s First Show
Shaq Life will be the first time viewers are able to see so much of Shaq’s personal life, but this isn’t his first show. In 2005, he had a show called Shaquille where he discussed different aspects of his career and other things going on in the NBA. In 2009, Shaq also had a reality TV show called Shaq vs. where he competed in various sports against other athletes. He most recent show prior to Shaq Life was Upload with Shaquille O’Neal in which Shaq and his co-hosts would discuss some of the Internet’s funniest videos.