Shaq Will Appear in Jackass 4, Hopefully as a Boxer

After performing on Jackass for so long, both on TV and in the movies, one might think that the guys are just physically unable to keep going without a serious risk to their health and possibly the idea that the next stunt could be their last. Of course that’s kind of how things have been going for a while since the crew of Jackass, despite taking precautions, don’t ever appear to worry too much about whether or not they’ll be around to make the next movie or clip. Just listening to Johnny Knoxville give the details of what’s happened to him and how badly he’s been hurt over the years is enough to turn almost anyone’s stomach. But as Jeremy Dick of MovieWeb has stated, it would appear that there’s another round coming and this time, Shaquille O’Neal wants in on the action. Remember when Knoxville took on Butterbean in a department store? Well, Shaq apparently wants to recreate that moment and take Johnny for another round in the next movie, though nothing has been finalized just yet. It’s funny to think of how it could go however, since Shaq is a big guy and could possibly take down a lot of people if they stood still and if he had any training. But wait, Shaq DOES have training, and in more than just boxing considering that since 2000 he’s been training in a few different disciplines and has even been seen on the WWE as a guest in the past. So the question here is, would Knoxville really want to do this kind of thing again?
If any watched the Knoxville vs. Butterbean bout then they saw that the ‘bean put Johnny on his back fairly easily by using his boxing skills and his bulk to the best use, not allowing Johnny to really breathe as he couldn’t even get his hands up to prevent the punches. Now tack on the addition of MMA and factor that in, along with Shaq’s 7’1″ frame, and that sounds like a recipe for a Jackass movie if there’s ever been one. It also sounds like a great deal of pain headed Knoxville’s way if he decides to say yes, but when has that ever stopped him? If anyone can recall, Johnny actually asked if Butterbean was okay when he was on the floor and bleeding, sounding as though he would pass out at any given second. As brutal as that beat down was however it feels safe to say that Shaq would deliver yet another savage beating, even if it was all for fun, since Knoxville is a decade older now and like it or not, our bodies don’t always toughen with age, but instead become kind of brittle and less capable of bouncing back from the same kind of damage that we inflict upon ourselves when we’re younger. Remember being able to walk away from a fall when you were a kid? Try that in your forties, it’s not quite as easy.
The next Jackass movie is still on the way it sounds like though, and while it’s not for certain just how much of the original cast will be showing up it is more than a little certain that Knoxville and Steve-O will be there. It’s more than a little obvious that there will be a tribute to Ryan Dunn, who passed away tragically not long after the last movie, and this might be enough to gather the crew back together in full, or at least as close to full as possible just to honor his memory. What kind of stunts and gags would be thought up this time around this is hard to imagine since throughout three movies it’s been seen that the guys aren’t afraid to try pretty much anything. Shaq would no doubt be just one more notch on their crazy resume of stuff they did when they were still young enough to recover from it, as they’re not exactly old men yet despite the injuries they’ve sustained and the damage that’s been done to their bodies. Steve-O has even stated that he would be backing Shaq’s inclusion into the next movie and sounds hopeful that Knoxville would say yes, but like always we’re going to have to wait and see what happens since stating that something IS going to happen only to realize later on that it was an idea that never came to fruition is kind of embarrassing. But seeing Knoxville and Shaq hook up might be interesting if Johnny was given at least rudimentary training that might help him withstand a couple of seconds with the former NBA star. Plus, if it did become more than a boxing match it might be interesting to see how proficient Shaq really is when it comes to MMA, as watching a guy his size go to the ground would be kind of amazing.