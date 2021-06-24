10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shauni

Shauni Kibby goes by one name. She’s Shauni to her fans, and that means she’s done something few people can do – she’s reached Beyonce status. She’s got one name, and she’s not even that famous in comparison to people such as Beyonce and Madonna. She is, however, famous on the internet. When you’re a TikTok star these days, you change the world. This platform has taken everyday teens and young adults and turned them into stars, and we cannot help but wonder if there is a chance she will continue to grow bigger than she already has. Here is everything you need to know about the girl who goes by one name on the app.
1. She is Young
She’s just about to turn 21, but not for another few weeks. She was born on July 11, 2000. She made it just in time for the new millennium, and she’s going to have a big birthday to celebrate in a few weeks. We don’t know if she feels 21 is as big a deal as others her age, but it’s still a cool birthday to celebrate.
2. She is English
She was born and raised in England. Her family is from a community called Weston-Super-Mare, which is a very small town. It’s in a place called Somerset, and she’s spent her entire life in England. She grew up there, made all of her memories there, and hung out with her big family there.
3. She is Famous for Her Videos
Her videos are what made her famous, but they are specific to a niche. She is big on making transition videos. She also does some lip-syncing, but she’s really known for her transitions. She’s also into comedy, and her fans adore her when she does anything she wants. Transitions might have made her famous, but that’s not what keeps her famous
4. She’s Been On Social Media for Four Years
Unlike so many other kids who grew up on social media, she’s only been on the app for four years. In fact, she was on TikTok prior to it being TikTok. It was still a different app when she got her start, and that was back when she was only 16. It’s a much better age to start social media than being 10 or 11 or even 12 like so many other young internet users.
5. She is Verified
Something that so many other young people want to accomplish has already occurred in her life. She is verified. It’s not easy to get verified and have that little sticker of ‘I made it and I am someone important,’ on their app. She did, though, and it’s a dream come true.
6. She is the Only Girl
Growing up in England with her family, she was the only girl in the house. She has three brothers. While we don’t know if they are older or younger than she is, we know that it’s a lot to grow up in a house filled with boys when you are the only girl.
7. She is Dating
She’s got a boyfriend, and she often features him on her videos and in her life. His name is SurFaceldn. He is a TikTok star, too, and people love to follow him. He’s not as famous as his girlfriend. He only has 7 million followers, but he did surpass the 20 million likes game, and that is a big deal, too.
8. She’s Not as Big on Instagram
She might be huge on other apps with her 11 million followers plus, but she is not as big on Instagram. She has only 350k followers on there, and she’s yet to hit the most amazing mark of hitting one million followers. At the moment, though, she can still use the app to collaborate and consider herself a social media influencer. That many followers are still a lot.
9. She is Confident
She is a young woman with a lot of body confidence. She is not afraid to post photos of herself in a bikini or with nothing else covering her up other than a small swimsuit. Her body is something she is proud of, and she is not trying to hide it from the world.
10. She Keeps to Herself
She’s social media famous, yes, but she’s also relatively private. She doesn’t share too many personal details about her life on the internet, and she doesn’t bother with things that she’s not into. She’s someone who values her privacy, and we assume she will continue to do so.