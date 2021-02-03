Shawn “Murder” Nova is the living definition of what it means to be fast and furious. He has been working with cars for most of his life and he has become well-known in the industry for his racing skills. While a career involving cars was something Shawn probably always envisioned for himself, he probably never imaged he’s be a reality TV star. Over the last few years, however, that is exactly what he’s become. He made his TV debut in 2016 in the series Street Outlawz and he quickly earned a place in the hearts of viewers everywhere. Although he is no longer a part of the show, there’s a good chance we haven’t seen the last of Shawn just yet. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Shawn “Murder” Nova.
1. His Dad Was Also Into Cars
You know what they say, ‘like father, like son’. That was definitely the case with Shawn and his dad. When Shawn was younger, he spent a lot of time around cars at the auto body shop his father owned. It didn’t take him long to realize that working with cars was his calling.
2. He’s A California Native
Shawn was born, however, he relocated to Oklahoma with his family when he was young. He still lives in the Oklahoma City area. Not only has Shawn made a name for himself in Oklahoma, but he has become famous across the nation and in other parts of the world.
3. He’s A Business Man
Shawn isn’t just a guy who loves cars, he’s also a guy who is all about his business. He decided to follow in his father’s foot steps and he currently owns a custom auto body shop called 187 customers. In addition to selling parts and doing customizations, the shop also holds events.
4. He’s A Proud Dad
Shawn spends a lot of time with his work, but he also devotes a lot of time to his family. He and his wife, Erin, have been married for over 15 years and they have one child together. Shawn loves spending time with his family and he has passed his love of cars down to his son.
5. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Anybody who spends most of their day working indoors knows how nice it can be to finally be able to step outside and get some fresh air. When Shawn isn’t busy with work, he enjoys spending time outdoors. He loves doing things like playing golf and going snowboarding.
6. He Co-Hosts A Podcast
Cars aren’t the only thing Shawn is interested in, he’s also a content creator. Shawn is the co-host of a podcast called The Chief and Shawn Show. During each episode, Shawn and the show’s other hosts talk about a wide variety of things including their daily lives and trending stories on the internet.
7. He Has a YouTube Channel
There are probably countless people who want to keep up with Shawn now that he’s no longer on Street Outlawz. The good news is that there are multiple ways to do that, and one of them is subscribing to his YouTube channel. The channel, 187 Customs, has over 94,000 subscribers and more than 9 million views.
8. He And Big Chief Are Still Friends
Lots of people were surprised and a little saddened by the fact that Shawn had decided to part ways with Street Outlawz. Although people initially thought there was a big rift between Shawn and Big Chief, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Although they’ve realized that they don’t have the same priorities or goals, the two are still on good terms.
9. He Has A Large Social Media Following
Shawn may not be your stereotypical influencer, but his social media following has reached influencer level numbers. On Instagram alone, he currently has 639,000 followers and many of these people likely started following him after seeing him on Street Outlawz. He isn’t the most active user, but he does like to keep his fans updated every once in a while. His content is generally a mix of personal and professional posts.
10. Street Outlawz Is His Only TV Experience
To date, it appears that Street Outlawz is Shawn’s only TV experience – reality or otherwise. He hasn’t shared any information on whether or not he ever plans to return to TV, but there are a lot of people out there who would love to see him get his own show. Even if his reality TV career really is done for good, he can always look back and say he had a great run.